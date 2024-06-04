Witness the arrival of the BMW i5 Limited Edition and new 520i at Auto Bavaria Tebrau from June 6-9, 2024

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / June 4 2024 12:32 pm

Join Auto Bavaria Tebrau to celebrate the launch of the exclusive BMW i5 Limited Edition with M Performance Parts as well as the all-new 520i on June 6, 2024.

With only 22 units available, the i5 Limited Edition stands out in a crowd as it comes equipped with a range of sleek and stylish M Performance Parts as standard. Secure a unit for yourself at an irresistible price, which will be announced on launch day.

At the event, you can also get up close and personal with the newly launched 520i. Featuring a capable mild hybrid powertrain, the 520i perfectly balances performance and efficiency, while delivering a refined driving experience. A tech-filled interior and a comprehensive list of driving assistance systems are also part of the 520i’s repertoire.

To add to the excitement, you can also enjoy rebates up to RM100,000! This in addition to other amazing offers such as a complimentary one-year BMW Comprehensive Motor Insurance, low interest rates, high trade-in values, an eight-year/160,000-km warranty of models with a high-voltage battery and more.

Mark your calendars for June 6-9, 2024, 9am to 6pm daily and head on over to Auto Bavaria Tebrau or Auto Bavaria Johor Bahru to experience the i5 Limited Edition and 520i for yourself. To find out more about the event, check out Auto Bavaria’s official website, Facebook and Instagram.