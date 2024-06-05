Astonishing deals at Auto Selection Used Carnival and Sime Darby Motors Pre-owned EV Fair this weekend!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / June 5 2024 5:45 pm

Used cars are a great way to snag a deal on a car that would’ve otherwise been out of your reach. If that sounds like something right up your alley, then you’ll want to head over to the Auto Selection Used Carnival this weekend, June 7 to 9 at KL Base, Kuala Lumpur, where you will be treated to a veritable smorgasbord of used vehicles!

Here, you’ll be able to choose from a wide selection of cars from multiple brands, with amazing deals thanks to attractive rebates. Plus, you’ll enjoy bargain prices on selected cars that are exclusive to this event.

To sweeten the deal, Auto Selection is making it easier to finance your car through low interest rates and high trade-in values on your existing car. You’ll also get an instant vehicle appraisal so you will be out the door in your shiny new (to you) ride in no time!

“But,” you may be wondering, “what if I want an electric vehicle instead?” Well, good news, because concurrent to the event, Sime Darby Motors is also hosting the Sime Darby Motors Pre-owned Electric Vehicle Fair at the same location. This unique event will showcase an incredible selection of used EVs from multiple brands, with unbeatable prices, comprehensive warranty coverage and attractive financing options for the eco-conscious.

So what are you waiting for? Head on down to KL Base in Kuala Lumpur for the Auto Selection Used Carnival and the Sime Darby Motors Pre-owned Electric Vehicle Fair this weekend, June 7 to 9 from 9am to 7pm and find your ideal ICE car or EV! For more information and to register your interest, visit the official Auto Selection website.

