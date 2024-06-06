Auto Bavaria AutoFest 2024 – up to RM100k rebates; test drive BMW, MINI, Motorrad models on a runway!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / June 6 2024 5:06 pm

Just another car roadshow? Not at all! The Auto Bavaria AutoFest 2024 will be held this weekend – June 7-9 – at KL Base, which is the historic Sungai Besi airfield in KL.

It’s a rare opportunity for you to test drive a BMW and MINI and push it to the max on the runway; if you’re into two-wheelers, sample BMW Motorrad models without having to worry about cars and traffic.

Newly-launched models from all three brands will be at AutoFest 2024 – check out the BMW 520i (the ICE version of the latest G60 5 Series) and i5 Limited Edition with M Performance Parts, the all-new MINI Cooper, all-new MINI Countryman JCW, and the all-electric Countryman. BMW Motorrad will have the R 1300 GS and electric CE 02 at KL Base. The BMW 2 Series and X3 Final Editions will be showcased there too.

As mentioned, this is unlike any test drive session anywhere in Malaysia, as you’ll get to fully experience the acceleration and dynamics of the machines in a safe, controlled environment, with professional instructors. The pros will also be doing performance and stunt driving exhibitions too, and you don’t want to miss that.

If you’re a MINIac, you don’t want to miss the biggest MINI gathering on June 9. There will be attractive cash rebates, amazing prizes, low interest rates and corporate discounts at the event, on top of fun games and light refreshments. BMW Motorrad is offering cool prizes, guidance by BMW certified trainers and free gifts for attendees.

We’ve saved the best for last – there will be rebates of up to RM100,000! For unbeatable fun and savings, the place to be this weekend, June 7-9, is KL Base (search KL BASE EVENTS in Waze, Google). AutoFest 2024 will also be held at Auto Bavaria Penang, Johor Bahru and Tebrau. RSVP here now.

*Terms and conditions apply