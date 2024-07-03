A weekend with the best of Mercedes-Benz World @ KL Base – test drives on runway, unbeatable deals!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / July 3 2024 5:46 pm

Here’s a chance for you to spend a weekend with stars, on a runway no less! We’re not talking about the fashion catwalks of Paris or Milan, but the best of Mercedes-Benz World at KL Base. That’s the old Sungai Besi airport runway, where you will have the opportunity to experience the latest Mercedes-Benz models in a fun and dramatic, yet safe environment.

Test drive a wide range of latest Mercedes-Benz models including the newly-launched Mercedes-AMGs via specially-designed driving challenges and slalom courses, guided by pros. Mercedes-Benz World will also showcase the most comprehensive range of latest models – whether you’re into sedans, SUVs, plug-in hybrids, EQ electric vehicles or AMG high-performance models; get up close and personal with your dream car this weekend at KL Base.

Also, don’t miss the rare opportunity to check out high-end models such as G-Class and Mercedes-Maybach GLS. There’s even a special display of the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the world’s first automobile.

Bring the whole family for a fitting session with the cars, as there are plenty of activities for everyone after that. Activities for all ages include rock climbing, golf and racing simulators, immersive Dolby Atmos Sound Experience, trivia and a kids corner. There are prizes to be won, and one can also collect stamps at the game stations to redeem exclusive Mercedes-Benz World stickers.

Mercedes-Benz World is the perfect place for you to sign on the line for your dream car, as there are fantastic on-ground limited-time offers exclusively for the weekend, plus event-only additional special deals. Here’s the lowdown on the deals that await you this weekend.

First up, if you’re among the first 100 buyers at Mercedes-Benz World, you’ll get free tinting, and this applies to both new ICE and EQ electric vehicles.

If you’re electrifying your motoring life with an EQ EV, you’ll get a complimentary Mercedes-Benz wallbox with installation, or 18 months of unlimited charging from Gentari to ease you into the electric routine, elevate with Agility+ premium plan to even enjoy up to 12 monthly zero payments.

Not ready to EV yet? Purchase an ICE-powered Mercedes-Benz at the event and walk away with RM1,000 worth of Mercedes-Benz merchandise and service voucher. Opt for a high-performance AMG model and you’ll be in the running for the AMG Experience on Ice in Sweden.

Tailored financing options are available on-ground, providing you with Agility+ plan privileges with flexibility – enjoy up to eight service packages and motor insurance support up to RM7,000.

They’re high-quality and good value, so don’t forget to check out the Certified Pre-Owned vehicles at the show. Certified-Pre Owned EQ models come with a Michelin tyre voucher worth up to RM600.

There’s no better time and place to experience a Mercedes-Benz and book one than at Mercedes-Benz World this weekend, July 5-7 at KL Base, Sungai Besi (search for KL Base Events on Waze and Google Maps). Click here for more details.

*Offers are subjected to models. Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.