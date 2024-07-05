Carro Malaysia July 2024 specials – up to RM8.5k off!

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of July 2024. There are discounts of up to RM8,500 for the inventory under the July 2024 promo.
Remember, Carro pricing is all-in and includes no hidden fees! No extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no extra processing fees, no extra inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.
Carro Certified benefits:
– 160 point inspection
– 5 day money back guarantee
– 12 month warranty for engine and gearbox
– no mileage tampering
– no major accidents, fire and flood damage
The inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking.
Check out the full list of unsold inventory below or head on to Carro Malaysia website.
From RM 1,642 a month
RM 153,300 RM 149,800 RM 3,500 off!
From RM 1,598 a month
RM 147,300 RM 145,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 1,576 a month
RM 146,300 RM 143,800 RM 2,500 off!
From RM 1,521 a month
RM 141,600 RM 138,800 RM 2,800 off!
From RM 1,422 a month
RM 132,300 RM 129,800 RM 2,500 off!
From RM 1,379 a month
RM 130,300 RM 125,800 RM 4,500 off!
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 113,300 RM 109,800 RM 3,500 off!
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 113,300 RM 109,800 RM 3,500 off!
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 111,300 RM 109,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 1,181 a month
RM 109,300 RM 107,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 1,181 a month
RM 109,300 RM 107,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 110,300 RM 105,800 RM 4,500 off!
From RM 1,137 a month
RM 108,300 RM 103,800 RM 4,500 off!
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 102,300 RM 99,800 RM 2,500 off!
From RM 1,083 a month
RM 99,300 RM 98,800 RM 500 off!
From RM 1,083 a month
RM 106,300 RM 98,800 RM 7,500 off!
From RM 1,061 a month
RM 99,300 RM 96,800 RM 2,500 off!
From RM 1,050 a month
RM 99,300 RM 95,800 RM 3,500 off!
From RM 1,050 a month
RM 99,300 RM 95,800 RM 3,500 off!
From RM 984 a month
RM 94,300 RM 89,800 RM 4,500 off!
From RM 962 a month
RM 93,300 RM 87,800 RM 5,500 off!
From RM 951 a month
RM 88,300 RM 86,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 918 a month
RM 86,300 RM 83,800 RM 2,500 off!
From RM 918 a month
RM 85,300 RM 83,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 907 a month
RM 86,300 RM 82,800 RM 3,500 off!
From RM 907 a month
RM 87,600 RM 82,800 RM 4,800 off!
From RM 885 a month
RM 84,300 RM 80,800 RM 3,500 off!
From RM 874 a month
RM 84,300 RM 79,800 RM 4,500 off!
From RM 874 a month
RM 84,300 RM 79,800 RM 4,500 off!
From RM 874 a month
RM 81,300 RM 79,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 864 a month
RM 82,300 RM 78,800 RM 3,500 off!
From RM 842 a month
RM 85,300 RM 76,800 RM 8,500 off!
From RM 842 a month
RM 82,300 RM 76,800 RM 5,500 off!
From RM 842 a month
RM 78,300 RM 76,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 820 a month
RM 77,300 RM 74,800 RM 2,500 off!
From RM 688 a month
RM 64,300 RM 62,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 644 a month
RM 61,300 RM 58,800 RM 2,500 off!
From RM 568 a month
RM 52,300 RM 51,800 RM 500 off!
From RM 546 a month
RM 54,600 RM 49,800 RM 4,800 off!
From RM 469 a month
RM 44,600 RM 42,800 RM 1,800 off!
From RM 436 a month
RM 41,300 RM 39,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 425 a month
RM 41,300 RM 38,800 RM 2,500 off!
From RM 414 a month
RM 39,300 RM 37,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 338 a month
RM 32,300 RM 30,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 305 a month
RM 33,600 RM 27,800 RM 5,800 off!
From RM 294 a month
RM 29,300 RM 26,800 RM 2,500 off!
From RM 294 a month
RM 30,300 RM 26,800 RM 3,500 off!
From RM 283 a month
RM 30,800 RM 25,800 RM 5,000 off!
Learn more: Carro Malaysia