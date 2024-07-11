Get a Volvo SELEKT pre-owned car from just RM199k at Volvo Sisma Auto Sungai Besi this July 13-14!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / July 11 2024 9:48 am

Nothing shouts Scandinavian design and safety innovation like a Volvo, but if a new one is a little out of reach, there’s a lower entry point in the form of Volvo SELEKT pre-owned vehicles. These offer everything that’s great about Gothenburg’s finest at a more affordable price.

If that sounds like music to your ears, then Volvo Sisma Auto Sungai Besi has a treat in store with the Volvo SELEKT Mid-Year Sale, happening this weekend, July 13 and 14. Here, you’ll be able to choose from a wide range of pre-owned units, available from as low as RM199,000.

Highlights include a Volvo XC60 Recharge T8 in striking Fusion Red at only RM299,000. Also on offer are All-Black editions of your favourite Volvo models, including the Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, offered exclusively through Volvo Sisma Auto with savings of up to RM30,000*. You’ll also be able to trade in your existing car at competitive rates at the event, on top of receiving financing rates as low as 2% per annum*.

That’s not all, of course. Anyone who purchases a Volvo SELEKT car at the event will receive a free dash cam with 128 GB of storage worth RM2,499, while those who buy their cars from Volvo Sisma Auto specifically will be able to enjoy an exclusive concierge service. The latter provides vehicle pick-ups and drop-offs for after-sales service, so you can keep your car maintained without leaving the comfort of your home or office.

Visitors will also enjoy refreshments including coffee, popcorn and ice cream, and be able to design their own tote bag for them to take home. There’s even a lucky draw for you to win exclusive prizes.

Sounds like a good deal? Then head on over to the Volvo SELEKT Mid-Year Sale at Volvo Sisma Auto Sungai Besi this weekend, July 13 and 14 from 10am to 5pm – register for the event here. For more information, visit the official Volvo Sisma Auto Facebook and Instagram pages.

*Terms and conditions apply