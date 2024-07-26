Carro Malaysia July 2024 specials – up to RM12.3k off!

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / July 26 2024 10:36 am

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of July 2024. There are discounts of up to RM8,500 for the inventory under the July 2024 promo.

Remember, Carro pricing is all-in and includes no hidden fees! No extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no extra processing fees, no extra inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.

Carro Certified benefits:

– 160 point inspection

– 5 day money back guarantee

– 12 month warranty for engine and gearbox

– no mileage tampering

– no major accidents, fire and flood damage

The inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking.

Check out the full list of unsold inventory below or head on to Carro Malaysia website.