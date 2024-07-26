Carro Malaysia July 2024 specials – up to RM12.3k off!

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of July 2024. There are discounts of up to RM8,500 for the inventory under the July 2024 promo.
Remember, Carro pricing is all-in and includes no hidden fees! No extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no extra processing fees, no extra inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.
Carro Certified benefits:
– 160 point inspection
– 5 day money back guarantee
– 12 month warranty for engine and gearbox
– no mileage tampering
– no major accidents, fire and flood damage
The inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking.
Check out the full list of unsold inventory below or head on to Carro Malaysia website.
From RM 1,598 a month
RM 147,300 RM 145,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 1,534 a month
RM 143,800 RM 140,000 RM 3,800 off!
From RM 1,396 a month
RM 129,800 RM 127,400 RM 2,400 off!
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 113,300 RM 109,800 RM 3,500 off!
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 111,300 RM 109,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 1,181 a month
RM 109,300 RM 107,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 1,162 a month
RM 107,800 RM 106,000 RM 1,800 off!
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 102,300 RM 99,800 RM 2,500 off!
From RM 1,042 a month
RM 96,000 RM 95,100 RM 900 off!
From RM 1,041 a month
RM 96,100 RM 95,000 RM 1,100 off!
From RM 1,019 a month
RM 95,800 RM 93,000 RM 2,800 off!
From RM 983 a month
RM 89,800 RM 89,700 RM 100 off!
From RM 907 a month
RM 87,600 RM 82,800 RM 4,800 off!
From RM 902 a month
RM 83,000 RM 82,300 RM 700 off!
From RM 874 a month
RM 81,300 RM 79,800 RM 1,500 off!
From RM 850 a month
RM 78,300 RM 77,600 RM 700 off!
From RM 833 a month
RM 78,000 RM 76,000 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 811 a month
RM 76,800 RM 74,000 RM 2,800 off!
From RM 807 a month
RM 80,600 RM 73,600 RM 7,000 off!
From RM 562 a month
RM 51,800 RM 51,300 RM 500 off!
Learn more: Carro Malaysia