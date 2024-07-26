Discover the new Porsche Taycan at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara this weekend, July 27 to 28!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / July 26 2024 4:40 pm

Porsche’s first all-electric sports car, the Taycan, has been given an extensive update, making it an even more compelling proposition. Numerous enhancements have sharpened the design, optimised the user interface and enhanced the standard equipment for the Malaysian market. Most importantly, the new Taycan now boasts up to 35% more range than before.

Sounds like a fantastic recipe, does it not? Then good news, because you can now get up close and personal at the public premiere of the new all-electric Taycan at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara this weekend, July 27 and 28.

A sportier look and a revised Porsche Driver Experience are joined by additional standard equipment for the Malaysian market, including a BOSE® Surround Sound System, Comfort Seats with 14-way electric adjustment, Park Assist with surround view, and four-zone advanced climate control.

Other new features of the Taycan include more powerful motors that enable the car to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in as low as 2.4 seconds, as well as more power-dense batteries that deliver up to 678 km of range* on the WLTP cycle.

Charging the new Taycan will be faster, too. Thanks to optimised battery cell chemistry, the Taycan can now charge at up to 320 kW at an 800-volt DC fast charging station, taking it from 10 to 80% charge in as little as 18 minutes.

Taycan owners will also benefit from an extensive network of Shell high-performance chargers at up to 360 kW with an exclusive three-year Shell Recharge Platinum membership – offered with every new Taycan – that gives users lower charging rates. Porsche Centres in Malaysia are also now equipped with up to 350 kW fast chargers, the use of which is complimentary for Porsche owners.

Meanwhile, the driving dynamics have been further enhanced through the standard fitment of adaptive air suspension, while the optional Porsche Active Ride dramatically reduces body roll and smoothens out even the roughest road surfaces.

The Taycan Open House will be held from 9am to 6pm each day, and you will not want to miss the premiere the new all-electric Taycan at 2pm, where you will be able to check out the unique features of Porsche’s athletic electric sports car – available in Taycan sports sedan and versatile Taycan Cross Turismo versions.

Plus, you will be able to enjoy additional savings on pre-owned models, only available this weekend. You will also receive an exclusive MARTINI RACING Porsche collector’s cup whenever you place a booking on a new or pre-owned Taycan this weekend.

In the run-up to the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia at the Sepang International Circuit, the qualifying round 2 of the Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Malaysia will also be held at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara. Here, you’ll be able to show your support for Malaysia’s fastest sim racers – the youngest of whom is aged just 10 years old – that will battle it out to be shortlisted for the final race at Sepang.

So head on over to the Taycan Open House at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara this weekend, July 27 and 28 from 9am to 6pm and experience all the features of the new Porsche Taycan! To RSVP for this event, visit the official Porsche Malaysia website.

*With Performance Battery Plus