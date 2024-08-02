Find your style at ‘A Volvo Made For You’, Sentul Depot, Aug 9-11 – free accessory pack worth RM43k!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / August 2 2024 11:57 am

You put effort in curating your personal style through fashion and accessories, achieving a look that’s uniquely you. That’s something to be proud of, so why not extend the ‘branding’ to your car as well? It’s a large, moving advertisement for your style after all.

A Volvo is already a unique set of wheels on the road, but did you know that it can be a canvas for you to fully express your self-image, lifestyle and creativity? Come to Volvo Car Malaysia’s ‘A Volvo Made for You’ showcase at Sentul Depot from August 9-11 to check out custom-wrapped and accessorised Volvo C40 and XC40 Recharge Pure Electric models inspired by different owner personas.

These aren’t just cars, but an extension of the owner’s personality, so come and be inspired by the showcase. Great deals also await those who purchase a new Volvo C40 or XC40 Recharge Pure Electric over the event weekend – additional discounts on top of existing cash rebates of up to RM25,000 or a Volvo ‘Made for You’ accessory package worth RM43,000!

Both offers also come with:

Five-year complimentary Volvo Service Inclusive

Five-year complimentary digital services

Five-year complimentary 24-hour roadside assistance

Five-year unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty

Manufacturer warranty on the high-voltage battery pack of eight years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first

The Volvo ‘Made For You’ accessory package – specially curated to elevate the Volvo EVs in both form and function – includes integrated running boards, a sleek hubcap kit, 20-inch alloys and tyres, an illuminated tailgate scuff plate, and a digital interior rearview mirror with installation fees included.

The deals being offered at ‘A Volvo Made for You’ are only available for one weekend only, applicable to customers visiting the showcase at Sentul Depot and at Volvo dealerships outside of the Klang Valley.

Here’s a teaser of what to expect at the showcase. Other than the accessory wrapped Volvo C40 and XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, there will be three other custom vinyl wraps that reimagines the Volvo BEVs for different owner personas.

One theme is ‘All-Black’, inspired by the modern, elegant and confident professional. As its name suggests, the SUVs are fully wrapped in matte black, with blacked-out rims and door trims to match. Even the shiny bits on Volvo’s trademark Iron Mark badge and the rear logo type have been darkened for a stealthy, aggressive look. Dressed as such, the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights and rear LEDs stand out even more at night.

The ‘Trendsetter’ theme takes inspiration from fashionable personalities who aren’t afraid to stand out from the crowd. A Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric dressed in yacht blue – a fun and feminine standard colour option, by the way – is matched with another colourful Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric with a whimsical artwork depicting friluftsliv.

That’s a Scandinavian saying that means ‘open-air living’, representing the Swedes’ love of being outdoors while exemplifying the XC40’s versatility from urban commutes to country escapades. Look out for the custom doodle’s little moose on all sides as a nod to Sweden having the densest population of moose in the world – it’s a really cute detail!

If you’re not yet ready for EVs, fret not, for Volvo Car Malaysia’s range of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars including the Volvo XC90, XC60, S60, S90 and V60 Recharge will all be present at Sentul Depot – there are deals, but you’ll have to enquire on site. Also, there are great value gems over Volvo SELEKT that are as good as new – browse the approved used cars with warranty and full inspection performed by Volvo Car Malaysia.

It’ll be a fun day out at ‘A Volvo Made for You’, so save the date (August 9-11) and head down to Sentul Depot to check out some cool Volvos, and perhaps create one for yourself that’s uniquely you. Admission is free, but visitors who pre-register will enjoy personalised service upon arrival. See you there!

Pre-register here.