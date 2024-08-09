Celebrate Merdeka with amazing deals at Sime Darby Motors Mega Merdeka Specials this August 9-11!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / August 9 2024 10:57 am

It’s August, the month of Merdeka and thus, the celebration of our independence has already begun. Why not add to it with exclusive deals on your dream car? Sime Darby Motors is hosting its Mega Merdeka Specials at Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara this weekend, August 9 to 11, offering plenty of fantastic offers across multiple brands. Whether you’re buying new or used, you are guaranteed to save big!

If it is Sheer Driving Pleasure you are looking for, you will love the competitive prices and attractive rebates being offered by Auto Bavaria on BMW models. Sweetening the deal is a complimentary five-year warranty and six-year service package on selected vehicles, as well as a BMW Wallbox charger on certain electric models.

Of course, every BMW electric vehicle comes with an eight-year/160,000 km warranty on the High Voltage Battery for complete peace of mind. Prefer two wheels? There are also special pricing and rebates to be had on BMW Motorrad luxury motorcycles, replete with a three-year warranty and hassle-free financing.

Fans of adventure and luxury will also be satiated by deals worth up to RM100,000 on both new and pre-owned Range Rover vehicles, with a price adjustment on selected pre-owned Certified Vehicles and cash rebates on certain new models. Choose a new Range Rover Evoque or Range Rover Velar and you will also receive a new car commissioning package worth RM30,000 that includes accessory or insurance vouchers.

But those desiring the ultimate off-roader will want the Defender, now offered with an Adventure Travel Package to either New Zealand or Spain worth RM60,000, which you will receive upon vehicle delivery. Meanwhile, those looking to buy a Jaguar F-PACE or the all-electric I-PACE will also get a RM30,000 new car commissioning package, including accessory or insurance vouchers.

Elsewhere, you will find massive cash rebates on selected Ford Ranger pick-up and Everest SUV models, along with a complimentary two-year service package. Visitors this weekend will be able to enjoy exclusive test drives and a special gift when you book a Ford, along with local delicacies and engaging activities.

A special deal is also in store for those who purchase any new Hyundai vehicle* – you will stand a chance to win a four-day, three-night trip for two to Korea, inclusive of business class flights and a tour of Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang. Hyundai electric models will also come with a complimentary wallbox charger worth RM3,999** or an insurance subsidy of up to RM3,888.

For even more savings, a selection of pre-owned Hyundai Promise Approved Vehicles will be offered at special prices this weekend, including the Ioniq 6 from only RM189,888***, the Ioniq 5 from RM208,888 and the Creta from just RM105,888.

Last but not least is Volvo. Those who enjoy quintessential Swedish design and safety innovation will be pleased, as they will be able to choose from two attractive offers – up to RM30,000 in rebates or up to RM43,000 in accessories – adding more value to what is already a tempting premium proposition.

Looking to purchase a used car instead? You will be able to peruse a diverse selection of high-quality vehicles at Auto Selection this weekend. No matter what you are looking for, there is bound to be the perfect car that fits your needs and budget, and you will be able to take advantage of special offers and rebates to maximise value for money.

Sounds enticing, does it not? So head on over to the Sime Darby Motors Mega Merdeka Specials at Sime Darby Motors City Ara Damansara this weekend, August 9 to 11 and explore everything there is to offer! Register your interest for the event here.

*Eligible models include the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5, Kona Electric, Creta, Tucson and Palisade.

**Installation not included.

***For Lite variant only

Terms and conditions apply.