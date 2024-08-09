Mercedes-Benz Pre-owned Merdeka Salebration by Hap Seng Star – prizes over RM30k, starts tomorrow!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / August 9 2024 5:36 pm

The Mercedes-Benz Pre-owned Merdeka Salebration by Hap Seng Star starts tomorrow (August 10), and you don’t want to miss this if you’re looking for a great deal on a Mercedes-Benz car. On top of the deals, there are prizes over RM30,000 to be won plus a free RM200 Touch n Go card with every purchase.

That’s right. Every purchase of a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz from Hap Seng Star during the campaign period (August 10 to September 16) comes with a complimentary Touch n Go card worth RM200 – that would cover toll fares for a couple of outstation trips for you to ‘bond’ with your new ride!

Also, each purchase will earn you an entry into the Merdeka Salebration lucky draw with prizes worth over RM30,000. Two lucky winners will walk away with the grand prize of a massage chair worth RM7,999, and one first prize winner will get a ​​Samsung Galaxy S23 phone worth RM3,799.

There are three second prizes of a dashcam worth RM3,298, two second prizes of a RM1,000 dining voucher and RM500 manicure vouchers too. Registration of the vehicles must be before September 30, so don’t delay!

Now is the time to get your dream car, as there are bonuses to be had. Visit Hap Seng Star’s Mercedes-Benz Pre-owned showrooms in Balakong and Bukit Tinggi, Klang, or visit their official website to explore the wide range of pre-owned cars on offer. Good luck!