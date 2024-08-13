Get up to RM8,000 savings, free servicing when you buy a Peugeot 3008 SUV or 5008 seven-seater SUV

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / August 13 2024 10:38 am

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes with monetary savings, Peugeot Malaysia is offering an attractive offer on the Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008.

There will be up to RM8,000 in savings when you purchase the Peugeot 3008 or the Peugeot 5008, and better yet, this will come with one year of free maintenance servicing for even more peace of mind.

The 3008 seats five, and its luggage capacity of 591 litres ensures ample room for all your goods, be they for your daily routine or a weekend road trip. Need more space for a larger headcount? The 5008 is your ticket with seven seats, and if you can dispense with the third row, an even more considerable 952 litres of space is offered in the 5008.

Both the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 feature a driver-centric 10-inch media infotainment display and the signature i-Cockpit instrumentation, prioritising driver comfort, ergonomics and connectivity at their fingertips. The distinctive flat-top, flat-bottom steering wheel enhances accessibility, while the intuitive 12.3-inch instrument cluster ensures vital information remains within the driver’s line of sight and the road ahead.

Regardless of the model you choose, you’ll get the 1.6 litre THP turbocharged petrol engine with 167 PS and 240 Nm of torque, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission for effortless journeys. Venturing off the beaten path? You’ll have Advanced Grip Control to make the best of the situation, whether you’re taking on muddy or sandy routes.

All this about the Peugeot 3008 and 5008, and more, can be enjoyed with the seven-year standard warranty package, and this way, you’ll get to enjoy ownership and peace of mind for even longer. Ready to step into ownership of the stylish, versatile Peugeot 3008 and 5008? Click here to find out more.