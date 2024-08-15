Volvo Selekt models from RM193,888, unbelievable deals at Federal Auto Merdeka Carnival from Aug 17-18

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / August 15 2024 4:54 pm

This year marks Malaysia’s 67th year of independence, and one car brand that has been a part of our country’s long history is Volvo, which has been producing cars here since 1967. As we celebrate another year of independence, treat yourself to a Volvo at unbelievable deals at this weekend’s Federal Auto Merdeka Carnival.

On offer are Volvo Selekt pre-owned models which can be had from as low as RM193,888 along with financing rates starting from just 2% per annum*. For peace of mind ownership, Selekt models also come with a complimentary one-year service package so you can rest assured that your new ride is well taken care of.

The Selekt range of cars are varied and catered to meet different lifestyles and requirements, starting with the fully electric XC40 that starts from RM193,888. There’s also the stylish C40 from RM198,888 for those who prefer their SUV to come with a bit of coupe flair. Also available are the elegant S60 and stately S90, which are being offered from RM238,888 and RM308,888 respectively.

In addition to Selekt models, there are also deals available if you opt for a brand-new Volvo. For the S90, enjoy a complimentary five-year Volvo Service Plan, while both the XC40 and C40 electric vehicles come with a choice of an accessories package worth RM43,000 or cash rebates up to RM25,000. Financing rates from as low as 1.78% per annum are also offered for new Volvos.

If you’ve been waiting for the best time to get yourself a Volvo, there’s no better time than at the Federal Auto Merdeka Carnival, which takes place at all Volvo Federal Auto showrooms in Glenmarie, Kuala Lumpur and Penang from August 17-18, 2024. Test drives will be available at the event along with light refreshments as well as exclusive merchandise up for grabs.

To give back to society, Federal Auto is also collaborating with The Salvation Army for a clothing donation drive, so if you have any used clothes that you no longer want but are still in good condition, drop them off at Volvo Federal Auto Glenmarie between August 17 and September 15. Find out more information about the event at Federal Auto’s official website, Facebook or Instagram.