Enjoy Merdeka deals at BYD showrooms this weekend, save up to RM39k and get a free body kit upgrade

BYD is ringing in the National Day celebrations in Malaysia this year with the BYD Merdeka Fiesta, and it is taking place this coming weekend at all BYD showrooms nationwide, from August 23 to 25, 2024!
This weekend will therefore be a perfect time to get yourself a BYD as the brand is offering special rebates across the range. Up to RM39k* in deals will be offered, with cash vouchers, home chargers, complimentary three-pin chargers, and a three-year service package to be enjoyed, subject to model chosen.
Additionally, this is where you’ll also stand a chance to enter lucky draw and win attractive prizes like electrical goods and home appliances. There’s more; visit any BYD showroom this weekend to find out.
That’s not all. From this weekend until the end of August, buyers of all BYD Atto 3* registered within the campaign period will receive the option to upgrade their newly-bought BYD Atto 3 with a complimentary full body kit worth RM6,000*, together with a home charger and rebates.
Do not miss this chance to own one today. Browse through the BYD Cars Malaysia website to locate your nearest BYD showroom.
*Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.
Selangor:
- Be Drive Auto, Setia Alam
- Millennium Autobeyond, Kayu Ara
- Sime Darby Beyond Auto, Ara Damansara
- Sisma Auto KL, PJ33 Mall
- Sisma Auto KL, Glenmarie
- Wing Hing Venture, Balakong
- Wing Hin Venture, IOI Puchong Mall
Sabah and Sarawak:
- Regas EV Auto, Kuching
- Regas EV Auto, Kota Kinabalu
Kuala Lumpur:
- Harmony Auto, Hartamas
- Kah Progression, Setapak (Coming Soon)
- Millennium Autobeyond, Cheras
- Sime Darby Beyond Auto, TREC
Putrajaya:
- Millennium Autobeyond, IOI Putrajaya Mall
Perak:
- Goh Brothers Cars, Ipoh
Penang:
- Denver Auto, Butterworth
- Iroll EV, Butterworth
- Sime Darby Beyond Auto, Gurney Plaza
Negeri Sembilan:
- Millennium Autobeyond, Seremban
Melaka:
- Sing Kwung Motors, Malacca City
Pahang:
- Macinda, Kuantan
Kedah:
- Hong Thai Motor Trading, Alor Setar
- Lee Motors, Sungai Petani
Johor:
- EV Supreme, Batu Pahat
- Sime Darby Beyond Auto, Johor Bahru