Carro national car promo – discounts up to RM7,800 and extra warranty for Proton and Perodua cars!

August 27 2024

It’s Hari Merdeka this weekend, and what better way to celebrate it than by supporting the national car industry by driving a Malaysian brand car?

In conjunction with Merdeka day this weekend and Malaysia day in September, Carro is having a national car promo where you can enjoy discounts of up to RM7,800 when you buy a national car from Carro Certified!

Other than the discount, you will also enjoy an extra 1 year warranty on top of the 1 year already included, so 1+1 = 2 years engine and gearbox warranty!

All you have to do is buy a Carro Certified Perodua or Proton between 16 August and 30 September 2024! Easy peasy!

Click here to browse the full Proton and Perodua inventory or check out the latest 5 Proton and Perodua listings added to the inventory below.

Latest Perodua Carro Certified Cars

Latest Proton Carro Certified Cars