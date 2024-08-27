Carro national car promo – discounts up to RM7,800 and extra warranty for Proton and Perodua cars!

It’s Hari Merdeka this weekend, and what better way to celebrate it than by supporting the national car industry by driving a Malaysian brand car?

In conjunction with Merdeka day this weekend and Malaysia day in September, Carro is having a national car promo where you can enjoy discounts of up to RM7,800 when you buy a national car from Carro Certified!

Other than the discount, you will also enjoy an extra 1 year warranty on top of the 1 year already included, so 1+1 = 2 years engine and gearbox warranty!

All you have to do is buy a Carro Certified Perodua or Proton between 16 August and 30 September 2024! Easy peasy!

Click here to browse the full Proton and Perodua inventory or check out the latest 5 Proton and Perodua listings added to the inventory below.

Latest Perodua Carro Certified Cars

2021 PERODUA MYVI X 1.3L
From RM 469 a month
RM 42,800
2022 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5L
From RM 732 a month
RM 66,800
2021 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0L
From RM 655 a month
RM 59,800
2022 PERODUA MYVI H 1.5L
From RM 568 a month
RM 51,800
2021 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0L
From RM 699 a month
RM 63,800

Latest Proton Carro Certified Cars

2023 PROTON X70 TGDI EXECUTIVE 2WD 1.5L
From RM 1,029 a month
RM 93,900
2020 PROTON X70 TGDI PREMIUM X 2WD 1.8L
From RM 820 a month
RM 74,800
2019 PROTON SAGA STANDARD 1.3L
From RM 317 a month
RM 28,900
2019 PROTON IRIZ EXECUTIVE 1.6L
From RM 359 a month
RM 32,800
2024 PROTON X50 T EXECUTIVE 1.5L
From RM 918 a month
RM 83,800

