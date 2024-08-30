Dodo Mat unveils Merdeka edition Camouflage car mat – design pays tribute to Malaysia’s military personnel

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / August 30 2024 5:24 pm

In celebration of Malaysia’s 67th National Day, Dodo Mat, maker of the award-winning dual-layer car mat, has announced the introduction of a special Merdeka edition new single-layer series car mat called Dodo Camouflage.

As its name suggests, the new car mat features a striking camouflage pattern, which pays tribute to the resilience and courage of our military personnel, its design very much a homage to the national heroes who have shaped our nation’s peace and prosperity.

The Camouflage mat is finished in Army Green and features a camo pattern on its heel rest base, and the design can also be seen on the edge lining of the mat, making for a very unique visual take.

Other than the special camouflage design, those interested in the new single-layer series Dodo Mat car mat can pick it in different colours in the Dodo Elite 1.0 category, these being a Black, Grey and Brown base, with three lining options: Black, Red and Blue.

The Merdeka edition mat will be launched on August 31, with bookings for the mat open from then. Find out more about the Merdeka edition Camouflage mat on the Dodo Mat website or via its Facebook page, Instagram or on Tiktok.