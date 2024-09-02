GOyang-GOyang Merdeka with Caltex Rewards and TnG eWallet for RM8 cashback – effortless savings!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / September 2 2024 9:13 am

Here’s an incredibly easy way to save RM8 on fuel, it’s almost effortless – read on!

The GOyang-GOyang Merdeka campaign by Caltex Rewards and Touch ‘n Go eWallet is offering RM8 Touch ‘n Go eWallet cashback when you spend a minimum of RM31 on fuel in a single receipt via the app’s Pay function. The promotion is from August 31 to September 16 at all Caltex stations nationwide, or until the first 10,000 redemptions have been made.

First, sign up for Caltex Rewards now if you haven’t already done so, as the campaign is for members only. If you’re not familiar with how the GOyang-GOyang function in TnG eWallet works, it’s simple. Open the app manually and look for the GOyang tile on the main page, or respond to the push notification if you’re within a 5km radius of Caltex stations.

Shake your phone for the Caltex RM8 cashback voucher, which will come with locations of the nearest Caltex stations. Proceed to your station of choice and pay indoor via the in-station Smart Payment Terminal by scanning your Caltex Rewards membership QR code (entering your mobile number also works) followed by payment using Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

If you fulfil the minimum purchase criteria, the RM8 cashback will be awarded instantly and you’ll be able to see it in your TnG eWallet. It’s that simple, but make sure to sign up for Caltex Rewards and scan your QR code before payment. Enjoy the shaking!