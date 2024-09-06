Visit Carro Retail Experience Centre in Plentong this weekend – Proton, Perodua promo, overtrade support

Good news Johoreans – are you in the market for a Proton or a Perodua car? Head onto the Carro Retail Experience Centre in Plentong this weekend where Carro is having a promo event where you can enjoy up to RM7,800 off Proton or Perodua cars.

You will also enjoy a free 2 year extended warranty as well as extra RM1,500 overtrade when you trade in your car to Carro to buy a Carro certified car during this weekend’s event. This overtrade promo is only available at the event!

There will also be officers from Maybank, CIMB, Public Bank and Bank Muamalat on site during the event to get on the spot loan evaluation and approval.

Carro Retail Experience Centre – Plentong (Google Maps)
Address: Lot 150114, Jalan Masai Lama, Taman Perindustrian Plentong, 81750 Johor Bahru, Johor
Date: 7 – 8 September (Saturday & Sunday)
Time: 9.30am – 8.30pm

Click here to browse the full Proton and Perodua inventory or check out the latest 5 Proton and Perodua listings added to the inventory below.

Latest Perodua Carro Certified Cars

PERODUA PERODUA
2021 PERODUA ATIVA H 1.0L
From RM 677 a month
RM 61,800
PERODUA PERODUA
2023 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5L
From RM 765 a month
RM 69,800
PERODUA PERODUA
2019 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5L
From RM 622 a month
RM 56,800
PERODUA PERODUA
2019 PERODUA MYVI G 1.3 MT
From RM 414 a month
RM 37,800
PERODUA PERODUA
2022 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5L
From RM 710 a month
RM 64,800

Latest Proton Carro Certified Cars

PROTON PROTON
2017 PROTON ERTIGA EXECUTIVE 1.4L
From RM 403 a month
RM 36,800
PROTON PROTON
2020 PROTON EXORA BOLD EXECUTIVE 1.6L
From RM 469 a month
RM 42,800
PROTON PROTON
2022 PROTON IRIZ EXECUTIVE 1.6L
From RM 436 a month
RM 39,800
PROTON PROTON
2020 PROTON SAGA PREMIUM 1.3L
From RM 381 a month
RM 34,800
PROTON PROTON
2020 PROTON SAGA PREMIUM 1.3L
From RM 359 a month
RM 32,800

