Visit Carro Retail Experience Centre in Plentong this weekend – Proton, Perodua promo, overtrade support

Posted in Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / September 6 2024 3:13 pm

Good news Johoreans – are you in the market for a Proton or a Perodua car? Head onto the Carro Retail Experience Centre in Plentong this weekend where Carro is having a promo event where you can enjoy up to RM7,800 off Proton or Perodua cars.

You will also enjoy a free 2 year extended warranty as well as extra RM1,500 overtrade when you trade in your car to Carro to buy a Carro certified car during this weekend’s event. This overtrade promo is only available at the event!

There will also be officers from Maybank, CIMB, Public Bank and Bank Muamalat on site during the event to get on the spot loan evaluation and approval.

Carro Retail Experience Centre – Plentong (Google Maps)

Address: Lot 150114, Jalan Masai Lama, Taman Perindustrian Plentong, 81750 Johor Bahru, Johor

Date: 7 – 8 September (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 9.30am – 8.30pm

Click here to browse the full Proton and Perodua inventory or check out the latest 5 Proton and Perodua listings added to the inventory below.

Latest Perodua Carro Certified Cars

Latest Proton Carro Certified Cars