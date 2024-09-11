Carro September 2024 special cars – up to RM9k off!

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of September 2024. There are discounts of up to RM9,000 for the inventory under the September 2024 promo.

You can also enjoy low interest rate for hire purchase loan from 2.96% with Maybank if you want to buy with a loan, so there’s more savings to be gained there!

Remember, Carro pricing is all-in and includes no hidden fees! No extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no extra processing fees, no extra inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.

Carro Certified benefits:

– 160 point inspection
– 5 day money back guarantee
– 12 month warranty for engine and gearbox
– no mileage tampering
– no major accidents, fire and flood damage

The inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking. Check out the full list of unsold inventory below or head on to Carro Malaysia website.

TOYOTA TOYOTA
2020 TOYOTA ALPHARD SC 2.5L
From RM 2,452 a month
RM 230,800 RM 223,800 RM 7,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2017 TOYOTA ALPHARD SC 2.5L
From RM 2,014 a month
RM 187,800 RM 183,800 RM 4,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2021 TOYOTA FORTUNER VRZ 4X4 2.8L
From RM 1,959 a month
RM 179,800 RM 178,800 RM 1,000 off!
MERCEDES-BENZ MERCEDES-BENZ
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS C200 AVANTGARDE 1.5L
From RM 1,642 a month
RM 150,800 RM 149,800 RM 1,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2021 TOYOTA CAMRY V 2.5L
From RM 1,587 a month
RM 145,800 RM 144,800 RM 1,000 off!
HYUNDAI HYUNDAI
2022 HYUNDAI SANTA FE STD 2.2L
From RM 1,466 a month
RM 135,800 RM 133,800 RM 2,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2023 TOYOTA HILUX D/C V 4X4 2.4L
From RM 1,384 a month
RM 128,300 RM 126,300 RM 2,000 off!
FORD FORD
2023 FORD RANGER XLT PLUS 4WD 2.0L
From RM 1,324 a month
RM 125,800 RM 120,800 RM 5,000 off!
MAZDA MAZDA
2020 MAZDA CX-5 4WD HIGH SKYACTIV-G T/C 2.5L
From RM 1,324 a month
RM 123,800 RM 120,800 RM 3,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2020 HONDA ACCORD TC 1.5L
From RM 1,324 a month
RM 129,800 RM 120,800 RM 9,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2022 HONDA HR-V E:HEV RS 1.5L
From RM 1,302 a month
RM 119,800 RM 118,800 RM 1,000 off!
MAZDA MAZDA
2021 MAZDA CX-5 2WD HIGH SKYACTIV-G 2.0L
From RM 1,291 a month
RM 120,800 RM 117,800 RM 3,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2022 HONDA CIVIC V 1.5L
From RM 1,269 a month
RM 116,800 RM 115,800 RM 1,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2022 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 1.8L
From RM 1,214 a month
RM 112,800 RM 110,800 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2021 HONDA CR-V I-VTEC 2WD 2.0L
From RM 1,181 a month
RM 108,800 RM 107,800 RM 1,000 off!
FORD FORD
2021 FORD RANGER WILDTRAK BI-TURBO 4WD 2.0 AT
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 112,800 RM 106,800 RM 6,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2022 HONDA CIVIC E 1.5L
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 109,800 RM 105,800 RM 4,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2021 HONDA CIVIC TC 1.5L
From RM 1,148 a month
RM 105,800 RM 104,800 RM 1,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2020 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5L
From RM 1,137 a month
RM 107,800 RM 103,800 RM 4,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2020 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5L
From RM 1,137 a month
RM 107,800 RM 103,800 RM 4,000 off!
FORD FORD
2021 FORD RANGER WILDTRAK BI-TURBO 4WD 2.0L
From RM 1,137 a month
RM 105,800 RM 103,800 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2020 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5L
From RM 1,137 a month
RM 105,800 RM 103,800 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2018 HONDA CR-V TC-P 2WD 1.5L
From RM 1,105 a month
RM 101,800 RM 100,800 RM 1,000 off!
SUBARU SUBARU
2022 SUBARU XV I-P EYESIGHT 2.0L
From RM 1,105 a month
RM 103,800 RM 100,800 RM 3,000 off!
MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
2021 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER 2.0L
From RM 1,105 a month
RM 102,800 RM 100,800 RM 2,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2021 TOYOTA HILUX E DOUBLE CAB 4X4 2.4L
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 101,800 RM 99,800 RM 2,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2021 TOYOTA HILUX E DOUBLE CAB 4X4 2.4L
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 101,800 RM 99,800 RM 2,000 off!
MAZDA MAZDA
2019 MAZDA CX-5 2WD HIGH SKYACTIV-G 2.0L
From RM 1,083 a month
RM 99,800 RM 98,800 RM 1,000 off!
NISSAN NISSAN
2023 NISSAN NAVARA V 4WD 2.5L
From RM 1,083 a month
RM 104,800 RM 98,800 RM 6,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2018 TOYOTA HILUX LE DOUBLE CAB 4X4 2.8L
From RM 1,083 a month
RM 104,800 RM 98,800 RM 6,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2018 TOYOTA HILUX LE DOUBLE CAB 4X4 2.8L
From RM 1,083 a month
RM 101,800 RM 98,800 RM 3,000 off!
SUBARU SUBARU
2021 SUBARU XV I-P GT EDITION 2.0L
From RM 1,061 a month
RM 98,800 RM 96,800 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2022 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8L
From RM 1,028 a month
RM 94,800 RM 93,800 RM 1,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2021 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8L
From RM 995 a month
RM 94,800 RM 90,800 RM 4,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2021 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8L
From RM 995 a month
RM 93,800 RM 90,800 RM 3,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2019 HONDA CIVIC TC 1.5L
From RM 984 a month
RM 96,800 RM 89,800 RM 7,000 off!
MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
2021 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 2.4L
From RM 984 a month
RM 92,800 RM 89,800 RM 3,000 off!
MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
2021 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS 2.4L
From RM 984 a month
RM 90,800 RM 89,800 RM 1,000 off!
PROTON PROTON
2023 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5L
From RM 973 a month
RM 90,800 RM 88,800 RM 2,000 off!
MAZDA MAZDA
2019 MAZDA CX-5 4WD HIGH SKYACTIV-D 2.2L
From RM 962 a month
RM 88,800 RM 87,800 RM 1,000 off!
NISSAN NISSAN
2022 NISSAN NAVARA SE 4WD 2.5L
From RM 951 a month
RM 88,800 RM 86,800 RM 2,000 off!
MAZDA MAZDA
2022 MAZDA 2 SEDAN HIGH SKYACTIV-G 1.5L
From RM 951 a month
RM 87,800 RM 86,800 RM 1,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2020 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8L
From RM 940 a month
RM 87,800 RM 85,800 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2022 HONDA CITY HYBRID 1.5L
From RM 929 a month
RM 85,800 RM 84,800 RM 1,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2022 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK RS E-HEV 1.5L
From RM 929 a month
RM 85,800 RM 84,800 RM 1,000 off!
PROTON PROTON
2021 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5L
From RM 874 a month
RM 80,800 RM 79,800 RM 1,000 off!
PROTON PROTON
2021 PROTON X70 TGDI PREMIUM X 2WD 1.8L
From RM 864 a month
RM 82,800 RM 78,800 RM 4,000 off!
NISSAN NISSAN
2023 NISSAN ALMERA VLT TURBO 1.0L
From RM 864 a month
RM 86,900 RM 78,800 RM 8,100 off!
PROTON PROTON
2022 PROTON X50 PREMIUM 1.5L
From RM 853 a month
RM 78,800 RM 77,800 RM 1,000 off!
PROTON PROTON
2021 PROTON X50 PREMIUM 1.5L
From RM 798 a month
RM 73,800 RM 72,800 RM 1,000 off!
PROTON PROTON
2020 PROTON X70 TGDI PREMIUM 2WD 1.8L
From RM 765 a month
RM 71,800 RM 69,800 RM 2,000 off!
PROTON PROTON
2020 PROTON X70 TGDI PREMIUM 2WD 1.8L
From RM 765 a month
RM 70,800 RM 69,800 RM 1,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2022 TOYOTA VIOS E 1.5L
From RM 754 a month
RM 71,800 RM 68,800 RM 3,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2020 HONDA JAZZ E 1.5L
From RM 743 a month
RM 69,800 RM 67,800 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2020 HONDA JAZZ E 1.5L
From RM 743 a month
RM 69,800 RM 67,800 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2019 HONDA JAZZ E 1.5L
From RM 721 a month
RM 67,800 RM 65,800 RM 2,000 off!
NISSAN NISSAN
2022 NISSAN ALMERA VLP TURBO 1.0L
From RM 710 a month
RM 66,800 RM 64,800 RM 2,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2016 HONDA JAZZ E 1.5L
From RM 568 a month
RM 53,800 RM 51,800 RM 2,000 off!
PROTON PROTON
2019 PROTON PERSONA PREMIUM 1.6L
From RM 403 a month
RM 37,900 RM 36,800 RM 1,100 off!

