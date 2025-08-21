Jom Merdeka, Jom Elektrik – save up to RM13k on BYD ATTO 3 ULTRA, RM10k on BYD SEALION 7

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / August 21 2025 2:00 pm

Merdeka is just around the corner, and besides the patriotism in the air, there’s more to celebrate, including innovation, sustainability, freedom and progress! With over 20,000 BYD EVs on Malaysian roads, BYD Sime Motors continues to lead the charge as the nation’s No 1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) brand.

Stylish, safe and built for everyday adventures, the BYD Atto 3 is among the leaders of Malaysia’s BEV market, with over 8,000 units sold and counting. Over 950,000 units have found homes across 116 countries, demonstrating its global appeal and suitability to a wide range of audiences and lifestyles.

Its Blade battery ensures both safe, durable and reliable operation, with an under-0.3% claim rate in Malaysia, and there are owners who have surpassed 80,000 km in mileage while maintaining consistent battery health. The Atto 3 is truly synonymous with fuss-free, worry-free and emissions-free motoring.

The latest version, the Atto 3 Ultra, packs lots of improved features including an NFC digital key which allows you to lock, unlock and start the car with your smartphone. Additionally, the Bluetooth Key function allows access through the BYD app without the need for Internet connectivity.

A classy all-black interior harmonises with the vehicle’s exterior colour, while yellow stitching provides a striking contrast for visual appeal. Powered and ventilated front seats keep occupants cool in the hot climate, and new snazzy 18-inch alloys turn heads like no other.

Want something bigger? Look no further than the BYD Sealion 7, which comes in one-motor rear-wheel drive Premium and two-motor all-wheel drive Performance variants. With that sleek sloping roofline and 19- or 20-inch alloys, you’ll really stand out in the crowd.

The Premium variant’s 313 PS and 380 Nm of torque help it get from 0-100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds, and you can travel up to 567 km (NEDC) on a full charge. Want more go? Take a gander at the Performance variant – its 530 PS and 690 Nm of torque sprint it to 100 km/h from rest in a speedy 4.5 seconds, and you’ll still have a remarkable 542 km NEDC range to keep charging stations at bay.

The Sealion 7’s Blade battery can charge at up to 11 kW AC and 150 kW DC, keeping downtime to a minimum, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) turns your vehicle into a huge powerbank – you can use it to power all kinds of external devices, from camping equipment to emergency backup systems.

Comfort and ambience are taken care of by power-adjustable leather seats, dual-zone auto air-con and a huge panoramic glass roof, while techies will delight at the 15.6-inch rotatable touch-screen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity and 12 Dynaudio speakers.

Safety is top notch, with nine airbags, a 360 camera, ISOFIX, front and rear parking sensors and a comprehensive ADAS suite that includes AEB, ACC, lane departure warning and blind spot detection. All of the above are backed by BYD’s comprehensive network of 38 showrooms and service centres nationwide, offering seamless, convenient and highly-professional service.

And as if all these were not enough reasons to own a BYD, you are invited to celebrate with savings of up to RM13,000* on the Atto 3 Ultra and up to RM10,000* on the Sealion 7 for a limited time only! No matter which you choose, you’ll be covered by impressive warranties of six years/150,000 km on the vehicle, eight years/150,000 km on the drive unit and eight years/160,000 km on the high-voltage battery.

Your journey towards a smarter, greener and more powerful drive starts here. Whether you’re new to EVs or ready to upgrade, there’s never been a better time to drive into the future. Register your interest here and visit your nearest BYD sales outlet today! For more updates, follow BYD Cars Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

*Terms and conditions apply.