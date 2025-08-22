Mercedes-Benz in talks to use BMW engines for future plug-in hybrid, range-extender EV models – report

Mercedes-Benz is reportedly in advanced talks with compatriot and rival manufacturer, BMW for the latter to supply four-cylinder petrol engines to the Stuttgart-based brand, German outlet Manager Magazin has reported.
According to Autocar, a source within Mercedes-Benz has said that high-level planning and negotiations have begun for a range of its next-generation petrol powered models to use BMW-supplied engines. The agreement between BMW and Mercedes-Benz is being drawn up as a “strategic step to cut development costs,” according to the British publication.
The new 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that features in the latest CLA, codenamed M252, is developed in-house by Mercedes-Benz in Germany but is produced in China by Horse Powertrain, a joint venture between Geely and Renault.
The consideration of rival equipment is for compatibility reasons, Autocar cited Mercedes-Benz insiders as saying. While the M252 is suited for mild-hybrid electrification where it is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that houses an electric motor, it has not been engineered for plug-in hybrid or range-extender EV applications, which is where BMW could potentially come in.
This BMW unit is rumoured to be the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four, which is widely used in the current BMW and MINI model line-ups. The BMW B48 engine that is manufactured by Steyr in Austria is said to offer a wider scope of application compared to the Mercedes-Benz M252 as the BMW unit is packaged to work with longitudinal and transverse layouts, Autocar wrote.
Should the rumoured arrangement proceed, this will be the first time that the two rival German brands would share an engine. The potential partnership could also extend to production hubs globally for the two manufacturers, and a shared engine production plant in the United States could also help the brands get around tariffs for products imported into the US.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Good decision to choose the engine maker of best WWII fighter plane.
German’s Next big thing
Audi models from the A3/Q3 up to the Q7 use engines that are also found in their Volkswagen counterparts.
give up la germany china is too far ahead
China is only doing what the German have done but with cheaper price. Be fr sabri penyu
Which BMW’s PHEV is worth copied by Mercedes Benz?
The BMW i8 had a combined output of 374 hp and 570 Nm of torque, with the 1.5-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 231 hp and 320 Nm, and the electric motor adding 143 hp and 250 Nm.
oi! go home la Sabri. This is luxury German topic not your half baked cina minion place. Cina car is only for tight budget buyer who cant afford full price German. I tried your so call God level BYD and BMW i4 and i5 side by side at Sime Darby Balakong last week. No comparison la. BYD handling bounce and float like hell. tekan minyak hesitated so long and reluctant to boost no wonder lose to Tesla in sprinting test. half baked tech. The aircond hot like hell 5 mins in the car still so hot pity those owner bare the pain diam diam semua. The safety system always kacau one motor pass by in front the car slam the full brake lucky I got wear sit belt. The ev motor suppose silent but in reality sound weird the sales say because a lot ppl test need service thats y. what?! shitty car. BMW i4 and i5 feel omg refine with cold air cond and good handling and silent motor. Thats the different between real car manufacturer vs heabily subsidies brand and cina gov is crackong down on BYD misusing subsidy. cant afford go home la half baked cina buyer. ppl like u who have no class barking here make the cina brand look bad and I rather buy shitty tesla over your shitty king cina brand if I want cheap ev.
china more experience in making batteries and motor, engine is not their league at all.
being the merc fanboy That paultan presenter fat guy shld be very sad knowing Merc admit BMW engine is more superior that they willing to pay for it to be installed in their own car. what a laughing news. merc engine always update and change, remember the compressor engine? what a disaster.
It’s not like current BMW PHEVs have a reputation for reliability either.