Sime Motors 45 Years Anniversary Carnival at Ara Damansara, Sept 5-7 – exclusive deals, win a BMW!

September 3 2025

Sime Motors is celebrating 45 years of automotive excellence this year, and you’re invited to the biggest anniversary carnival at Sime Motors City, Ara Damansara from September 5 to 7. It will be a weekend of food, entertainment, test drives, exclusive promotions and a grand prize that you won’t want to miss. Wondering what the grand prize is? Keep reading!

Unlike any other event, the Sime Motors 45th anniversary carnival is bringing together its portfolio of marques, from BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, BYD, DENZA, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Range Rover, Porsche, Volvo and a wide range of pre-owned cars from Auto Selection and EV NEXT. There’s bound to be something for everyone!

BMW

When you think of BMW, you think of Auto Bavaria, the dealership group synonymous with the Munich automaker for decades in Malaysia. Unbeatable anniversary offers await you with selected models receiving a complimentary five-year warranty plus a six-year service package.

MINI

You’ll get to experience the go-kart driving and iconic design, now powered by electricity. The MINI Aceman now comes with a free wallbox so you’ll be fully charged for every adventure. Need something larger? The all-electric MINI Countryman also comes with a free home charger.

BMW Motorrad

For those whose idea of fun and freedom is two wheels on an open road, BMW Motorrad is offering special anniversary packages with interest rates starting from just 2.99%.

BYD

The newly launched BYD ATTO 2 could be the best starter EV in the market. The spacious and practical SUV has all the technology you want for just RM100,000. Even better, get it with 0% downpayment and six months of free instalments which is an exceptional value.

DENZA

You’ve seen plenty of them around, so come and experience the luxury of the DENZA D9 for yourself to see what the buzz is about. This luxurious electric MPV will be offered with an attractive celebratory package worth up to RM5,000 and an exclusive door gift.

Ford

Check out the newly launched Ranger Wildtrak 3.0L Diesel V6 variant along with the Ford Golden Drive Bonanza Lucky Draw offering up to RM168,800 worth of gold bars and other prizes to be won with every purchase.

Hyundai

Hyundai recently unveiled a refreshed range of stylish models and there are extra sweeteners on the table. Get a free Samsung Music Frame worth RM1,499 with any new car purchase or a 65′′ OLED Samsung Smart TV worth RM9,999 with the purchase of an ex-event or demo Palisade SUV.

Volvo

Volvo’s signature blend of Scandinavian safety and design is available at Swedish Auto, offering up to RM40,000 cash rebate on the XC40.

Range Rover

The sleek and stylish Range Rover Velar is yours from just RM548,000 in approved pre-owned form, an excellent opportunity for those who have long admired this model.

Porsche

If you’re seeking for an everyday sports car, get a complimentary two-year extended warranty on five Porsche Cayenne units. Or enjoy a one-year complimentary insurance package with the Porsche Taycan models.

Auto Selection

Explore the wide selection of certified pre-owned vehicles at Auto Selection. Anniversary offers await you and the range here beyond Sime Motors’ distributed brands. Up to RM5,000 of extra trade-in value for the 2024 BMW X3 sDrive20i is on offer at the event, so there’s no better time to trade up!

EV NEXT

EV NEXT offers a wide selection of used EVs at amazing prices, perfect for those who want to dip their toes into EV ownership at a lower price point. Many of the vehicles are still covered by factory warranties for peace of mind along with a complimentary wallbox for the BMW iX2 xDrive30 and the BMW iX all range.

That’s a lot of deals, but we saved the best for last. Purchase any vehicle from Sime Motors between September 3 and November 30 and you’ll be in the running to win exciting monthly prizes, including a brand-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe! You could be the one to score this outrageous ‘buy one free one’ deal, so mark your calendars and join us at the Sime Motors 45 Years Anniversary Carnival. See you there! Full details here.