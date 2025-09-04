Sime Motors 45 Years Anniversary Carnival – great Volvo deals at Swedish Auto Ara Damansara, Sept 5-7

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 4 2025 10:27 am

If you’re captivated by the distinct blend of Scandinavian safety and elegant design that a Volvo vehicle offers, and have been looking to purchase one of these svelte offerings, then this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

As part of the Sime Motors 45 Years Anniversary Carnival Sime happening at Sime Motors City, Ara Damansara this coming Sept 5-7, Sime Darby Swedish Auto has lined up a host of great offers on its range of Volvo models.

Take your pick from the EX30, EC40, XC40, EX90 or XC90, which means there’s definitely a Volvo model that will fit your requirements and motoring desires, as well as your wallet. Opt for some selected models and you’ll get some extras beyond savings and trade-in deals.

Special highlights during the event, which runs from 9am to 6pm on Friday, September 5 and from 10am to 10pm on September 6-7, include a complimentary VSP 5 service package for the XC90. Buyers of the EX90, meanwhile, will receive a wall box voucher worth RM5k as well as a free panoramic roof sunshade.

If you’re not ready to go fully electric with Gothenburg’s EVs, there’s the XC40 in its B5 mild-hybrid form. With a 2.0 litre turbo and 260 hp/390 Nm of output, it’s a fast, efficient offering capable of serving all your needs as you make the transition to electrified motoring. The great news is that there’s a RM40k cash rebate* being offered for the XC40, which makes it exceptional value.

To find out the entire list of Volvo deals awaiting you at Sime Darby Swedish Auto, head on over to Volvo Ara Damansara at Sime Motors City this September 5-7. That’s not all. Purchase a car from Sime Motors during their anniversary celebration period – September 3 to November 30 – and you’ll stand a chance to win amazing monthly prizes, including a brand-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe!

You could also be the one to score an outrageous ‘buy one free one’ deal, so mark your calendars and head on over to the Sime Motors 45 Years Anniversary Carnival this coming long weekend. Find out more via Swedish Auto’s Facebook page or Instagram.

*While stocks last.

Terms and conditions apply.