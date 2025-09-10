Check out the full Zeekr 7X SUV range at the Bangsar Shopping Centre roadshow this week

In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 10 2025 2:24 pm

Experience the highly sought-after Zeekr 7X and the ultra-comfortable Zeekr 009 at Zeekr Carro‘s roadshow happening at Bangsar Shopping Centre this week. The roadshow starts on Tuesday, September 9 and will end this Sunday, September 14.

The entire range of the Zeekr 7X will be on display, so you can compare for yourself what you’ll be getting with the Zeekr 7X RWD Standard Range, the Zeekr 7X AWD Long Range and the powerful Zeekr 7X AWD Performance model. Prices for the Zeekr 7X start from RM179,800.

Zeekr Carro Roadshow

📅: 9th–14th September 2025

🕙: 10am–10pm

📍: Bangsar Shopping Centre (Main Concourse)

Zeekr Carro currently operates the Zeekr Space Bangsar showroom on Jalan Maarof. Other outlets that will serve the Klang Valley region include an outlet in Mutiara Damansara as well as a service centre in Bandar Sri Damansara. If you are from the north, Zeekr Carro will be able to serve you through the Zeekr House Juru Auto City outlet, a 12,000 sq ft 3S (sales, service and spare parts) facility.

Click here and fill up the form and a Zeekr Carro representative will get in touch with you. You can then request for a test drive.

You can also communicate via Whatsapp by clicking here to request a test drive.