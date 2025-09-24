Honda WN7 – motosikal elektrik pertama Honda didedah, akan mula dibuat tahun depan, jual 2026

Motosikal elektrik saiz penuh pertama daripada Honda kini sudah mempunyai nama rasmi. Ia dipanggil sebagai WN7, dan merupakan versi produksi sebenar kepada konsep EV FUN yang pertama kali diperkenalkan semasa acara EICMA 2024. Huruf “W” pada nama itu merujuk kepada konsep pembangunan “Be the Wind”, “N” untuk Naked atau rekaan tanpa fairing penuh, manakala nombor “7” merujuk kepada kelas kuasa motosikal ini.
Dari segi rekaan, Honda WN7 mengekalkan gaya langsing dan futuristik seperti yang ditampilkan pada versi konsep. Ia dilengkapi bateri lithium-ion kekal dengan kemampuan jarak melebihi 130km bagi sekali cas. Motosikal ini menyokong pengecasan pantas CCS2 – membolehkan pengecasan dari 20% ke 80% dalam hanya 30 minit. Selain itu, pengecas rumah berkapasiti 6kVA mampu mengecas penuh dari kosong hingga 100% dalam masa kurang daripada tiga jam.
Prestasi juga menjadi keutamaan. Dengan berat hanya 217kg, WN7 digerakkan oleh motor berkuasa 18kW yang disejukkan dengan air. Outputnya setanding motosikal enjin pembakaran dalaman (ICE) 600cc, tetapi dengan daya kilas mencecah 100Nm – hampir sama seperti motosikal 1000cc ICE. Honda turut menawarkan versi 11kW yang boleh ditunggang oleh pemegang lesen A1, sekaligus membuka peluang kepada lebih ramai penunggang untuk mencuba motosikal elektrik ini.
WN7 direka untuk memberikan pengalaman tunggangan yang senyap, lancar, bebas getaran dan tidak mempunyai pelepasan karbon – satu pengalaman yang jauh berbeza daripada motosikal enjin konvensional. Walaupun tampil sebagai motosikal elektrik, Honda menegaskan bahawa aspek keseronokan, keseimbangan dan kestabilan – yang telah menjadi ciri utama motosikal Honda selama lebih 75 tahun – tetap dikekalkan dalam model ini.
Maklumat penuh spesifikasi teknikal akan diumumkan secara rasmi di acara EICMA 2025. Antara ciri menarik yang sudah disahkan termasuklah paparan skrin TFT lima inci dengan sambungan Honda RoadSync, serta sistem pencahayaan LED sepenuhnya di bahagian hadapan dan belakang.
Tempahan awal untuk Honda WN7 sudah dibuka melalui laman web rasmi mereka. Pelanggan yang membuat tempahan sebelum 4 November akan menerima beg tempat duduk eksklusif secara percuma sebagai hadiah istimewa.
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
-
Confirmed name, production timing and major specification details for the Honda WN7 – its first electric motorcycle
-
Nak jual kereta anda? Jual dengan Carro.