Experience the Zeekr 7X in person at Zeekr Carro’s roadshow – Mid Valley Megamall, South Void 2

In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Paul Tan / September 29 2025 6:25 pm

Experience the highly sought-after Zeekr 7X at Zeekr Carro‘s roadshow happening at Mid Valley Megamall, South Void 2 this week. The roadshow will end this Sunday, October 5.

The Zeekr 7X range starts with the RWD Standard at RM179,800, followed by the RWD Long Range at RM190,800, rounded up by the AWD Performance at RM226,800.

The two lower variants share the same 421 PS/440 Nm rear-mounted electric motor and six-second 0-100 km/h time, but the Standard Range uses a 75 kWh LFP battery (480 km WLTP) while the Long Range has a 100 kWh NMC battery, making it the range king (615 km WLTP) of the three variants.

The powerful Performance model has two motors making 646 PS and 710 Nm of torque altogether, so it does the century sprint in just 3.8 seconds.

Click here and fill up the form and a Zeekr Carro representative will get in touch with you. You can then request for a test drive.

You can also communicate via Whatsapp by clicking here to request a test drive.