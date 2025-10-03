Check out the Zeekr 7X SUV and Zeekr 009 MPV at the The Gardens Mall roadshow this weekend

In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Paul Tan / October 3 2025 10:04 am

Experience the highly sought-after Zeekr 7X and the ultra-comfortable Zeekr 009 at Zeekr Carro‘s roadshow happening at The Gardens Mall. The roadshow starts Friday, October 3 and will end this Tuesday, October 7.

Zeekr Carro currently operates the Zeekr Space Bangsar showroom on Jalan Maarof. Other outlets that will serve the Klang Valley region include an outlet in Mutiara Damansara as well as a service centre in Bandar Sri Damansara. If you are from the north, Zeekr Carro will be able to serve you through the Zeekr House Juru Auto City outlet, a 12,000 sq ft 3S (sales, service and spare parts) facility.

Click here and fill up the form and choose to schedule a test drive. A Zeekr Carro representative will get in touch with you.

You can also communicate via Whatsapp by clicking here to request a test drive.

Zeekr 009 – the luxury electric MPV

If long range is your priority, you can have the single motor, seven-seat Zeekr 009 Executive with a WLTP range of 604 km at an attractive price of RM299,800.

For maximum performance and luxury, your choice can be the two-motor, seven-seat Zeekr 009 Luxury at RM349,800 or the two-motor, six-seat Zeekr 009 Ultra Luxury at RM359,800 which can hit the 100 km/h sprint mark in just 4.5 seconds thanks to its powerful 612 PS of elcetric motors.

No matter which variant you choose, you get dual-chamber air suspension, 19-inch alloys, full ADAS, seven airbags, powered front- and middle-row seats with massage and ventilation, Nappa upholstery, an 8.6-litre fridge, a panoramic sunroof, a 17-inch OLED ceiling monitor with remote control, a middle-row camera and lots more – the Zeekr 009 is properly loaded.

Zeekr 7X – the premium electric SUV

The Zeekr 7X range starts with the RWD Standard at RM179,800, followed by the RWD Long Range at RM190,800, rounded up by the AWD Performance at RM226,800.

The two lower variants share the same 421 PS/440 Nm rear-mounted electric motor and six-second 0-100 km/h time, but the Standard Range uses a 75 kWh LFP battery (480 km WLTP) while the Long Range has a 100 kWh NMC battery, making it the range king (615 km WLTP) of the three variants.

The powerful Performance model has two motors making 646 PS and 710 Nm of torque altogether, so it does the century sprint in just 3.8 seconds.

Get in touch with Zeekr Carro

