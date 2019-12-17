In Cars, International News, Lynk & Co / By Jonathan Lee / 17 December 2019 9:55 am / 7 comments

Lynk & Co may have collected its World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) title here in Malaysia, but back home the company is hard at work developing its next generation of vehicles. Photos snagged by Car News China revealed what is set to be the sixth model in the fledgling carmaker’s lineup, imaginatively badged the 06.

As you’d have guessed by now, the digits have no correlation with the car’s size, so naturally, the 06 is the smallest SUV in the range. Measuring 4,340 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall – with a wheelbase of 2,540 mm –it’s shorter than both the 01 (4,512 mm) and 02 (4,448 mm), putting it squarely in the B-segment together with the likes of the Honda HR-V and Toyota C-HR.

Just like the rest of Lynk & Co’s products, the 06 will likely ride on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) shared with parent companies Geely and Volvo. It also incorporates plenty of common design cues, starting with the distinctive two-tier headlights – though the lower units are slimmer here and better integrated into the full-width grille. There’s also a downturned centre air intake and slimmer inlets on the corners of the bumper.

Along the side, the in-vogue “floating roof” look is made even more prominent, with a cut in the A-pillar and shallower D-pillars that give it a shark fin-like look – a design cue that first appeared on the coupé-like 05. A diagonal slash across the front doors makes for an interesting effect, while the L-shaped tail lights now feature “tails” at the corners.

As usual, the 06 will be available with a range of customisation options, including a contrasting roof and orange window and grille trim. Expect the 06 to come with the same engines as the rest of the range, consisting of the 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder in either standalone form with 174 hp, or as a plug-in hybrid with 190 hp. The car should go on sale in China early next year.