17 December 2019

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is set to take place in early January next year, and Mercedes-Benz will be present to debut a “pioneering concept vehicle which has been inspired by one of the most innovative brands of the entertainment sector.”

The automaker is keeping mum about the details for now, so it isn’t known what entertainment brand will be the source of inspiration for the show car. However, it is said that the show car will feature “creative and trendsetting features” that “sets standards for the future of mobility.”

It’s likely the concept will be an eco-friendly, electric vehicle, given that the term “sustainable modern luxury” is also mentioned. The concept will also be joined on stage by the EQC 400 4Matic as well as the Vision EQS, with the latter being a preview for a future all-electric model.

At the event, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius will also give a keynote speech where he will provide a “visionary outlook of the future interaction between man and machine.” Daimler’s chief design officer Gorden Wagener will also be on hand to discuss the development of human-centred design and also the link between design and functionality in the interior of the new show car.