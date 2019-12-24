The forthcoming new national car that is to be developed by DreamEdge could see the contract to supply advance driving assistance systems awarded to Perodua, according to a report by Berita Harian.
In its latest application in Perodua models, the automaker’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) suite is comprised of Pre-collision Warning (PCW), Pre-collision Braking (PCB), Front Departure Alert (FDA) and Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC), working with the assistance from the forward-facing stereo camera.
In October, Daihatsu confirmed its involvement with the new national car project, although full production was then announced to be delayed until 2022. This is part of a revised timeline that sees the release of a working prototype pushed back to mid-2020, and the Affin Hwang report reiterated that the model will be a plus-sized B-segment sedan and not a C-segment vehicle as initially announced.
DreamEdge is aiming to selling 3,000 units of the vehicle in its first year of sales, which corresponds to an annual rate of 36,000 units. The forthcoming car will be powered by either an internal combustion or hybrid powertrain, which will be supplied by technology partner Daihatsu.
The new car is set to feature connectivity as well as the aforementioned advanced driver assistance systems, and although it will share a platform and systems with the Japanese manufacturer, the new national car would not be another rebadged Daihatsu, the Affin Hwang report noted.
Affin Hwang Investment Bank said it a report that a minimum of RM600 million has been earmarked as an initial start-up cost, though the establishing of a dealer network and production-related preparation could drive cost overruns up to RM1 billion.
Comments
Perodua have a lot of exciting new game changing technologies to show to us. This is why Perodua sales is 2X of that Proton. Moreover, when the third national carmaker debut it’s upcoming car with Perodua’s technologies, Proton’s goal to be number 1 will be game over
Perodua has invested and had been leading R&D in advance driving assistance systems. All inhouse funded and resourced, Perodua had never asked R&D reimbursement grant and burden the govt since established 35years 1994.
Why am I reading Toyota is part of that?
R&D in redesigning bumpers and badges don’t count as proper R&D mate & who told you P2 never asked for R&D grant. They got the same R&D money as P1 even when they don’t do as extensively real R&D like P1.
Talk big but P2 don’t even have them on their OWN cars. what “advanced driving assistance technology” are they talking about?
I’ll gv a wild guess. 3rd national car will not be rebadge as perodua and proton in term of design. But will have their own body n aero design, but sharing daihatsu chasis and using daihatsu engine. Or may all design by local but wif daihatsu engine. Hard to deny that daihatsu engine are very reliable engine, cos its toyota engine. Just a guess.
Malaysia now a great carmaking nation, vs the great Jerman and Jepunis. P1, P2 and P3 national carmakers, hundred thousands new job.
So if this 3rd national car project sharing tech from perodua and daihatsu, if it true, i can smell this 3rd national car will sell better than proton in the future, but never beat perodua.
If u spend a bit more time reading abt announcement made by those running perotiga, they admitted their product is for ‘niche’ market. Very minimal sales figure is expected.
Doubt it will be better than Toyota sales figure.
Proton ADAS — Advanced Driver Assist System more better then P2 ASA. Tested.
Already ALL Major Car Manuufacturers in the WORLD are into FULL ELECTRIC vehicles. Not Hybrid and definately NOT PURE COMBUSION engines. Looks like MALAYSIA is BEHIND time in Car Tech. Dont WASTE the PUBLIC MONEY.
Like this no need p3 d…
No surprises if Daihatsu lead the project. There are better choice using both camera and sonar instead of camera alone. There are too many limitation and restriction for ASA (not full ADAS) to be fully function at current myvi & aruz. If 3rd national car want to stay technology outdated please proceed with the plan!
if most parts are shared w/ daihatsu, they could just make it a sub-brand of perodua/daihatsu. no need for p3. this might make it an opportunity for cronies to dive in
why can’t this P3 be a new company that bridge P1 and P2. But if P1 or P2 fails, P3 will be OUT!
another so called ‘national’ car??? what a shame