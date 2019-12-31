In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Nio / By Jonathan Lee / 31 December 2019 11:59 am / 0 comments

Fledgling electric vehicle startup Nio has revealed its third production car, the EC6, at its annual Nio Day in Shenzhen. Essentially a “coupé” version of the ES6 SUV – hence the name – the new model packs all of the latter’s goodness into a sleeker shape.

This, of course, is down to the in-vogue fastback-style roofline, which the company claims shaves the drag coefficient down to just 0.27. There’s also a panoramic glass roof that is said to be largest in its class, measuring 2.1 square metres; it’s also made to block out 85% of heat and 99.5% of UV light, said Nio.

Otherwise, it’s much the same as an ES6, featuring an aggressive “X-bar” front end design with dual-tier headlights, prominent fender bulges, flush door handles and a U-shaped tail light design. It also continues to be offered in two configurations, the base variant being fitted with twin high-efficiency permanent magnet motors that produce 160 kW (215 hp) each. It gets from zero to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Range-topping models will receive a high-performance induction motor at the rear that makes 240 kW (322 hp), delivering a total system output of 400 kW (536 hp) and 725 Nm; this one does the century sprint in just 4.4 seconds. Both versions will receive Nio’s new 100 kWh battery pack (which can also be retrofitted onto older models) and are capable of a projected 615 km range on the NEDC cycle.

Full details, specifications and prices of the EC6 will be released in July, ahead of the slated start of deliveries in September. Existing Nio owners, meanwhile, will be able to upgrade to the 100 kWh battery in the fourth quarter of next year.