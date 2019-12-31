In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 31 December 2019 9:50 am / 1 comment

With the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon coming up real soon, Toyota Industries Corporation has previewed a concept version of the Toyota RAV4 that will be on display at the event. Dubbed the Adventure Gear, the modified SUV looks to be geared towards off-roading, and gets a number of modifications to allow it to do so.

Based on the preview image provided, the RAV4 Adventure Gear features beefier wheels and off-road tyres, which are paired with an exterior kit that consists of a Tacoma-esque grille, side steps and a rugged front apron. There’s also a prominent roof rack fitted, and while there are no shots of the vehicle’s rear just yet, the concept will reportedly have a small ladder to provide easy access to the roof.

It isn’t known if the concept will serve as a preview for an upcoming range of accessories that will be made available to RAV4 customers later on, or if it’s just a one-off demonstration vehicle. The company debuting the concept is responsible to building the RAV4 in Japan under contract from Toyota Motor Corporation, which does make the former a possibility.

In its home country, the RAV4 is offered in a number of grades – including one called Adventure – with a choice of a M20A-FKS 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder (171 PS and 207 Nm) as well as a hybrid A25A-FXS 2.5 litre powerplant (178 PS and 221 Nm).