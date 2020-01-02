In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 2 January 2020 3:19 pm / 0 comments

It’s been a long time coming, but Genesis has finally revealed the first photos of its first ever SUV, the GV80. Based on the eponymous concept from nearly three years ago, it’s a large luxury crossover that will be available with three rows of seats.

Looking at the shadowy images provided, it draws plenty of design cues from the show car. The imposing shield-shaped grille is flanked by two tiers of horizontal headlights, creating a distinctive look. This twin-strake graphic is carried over into the front fender vents and the tail lights. The front bumper, with its U-shaped centre air intake that flows into the corner inlets, also have a hint of facelifted BMW 7 Series about it.

The side profile is dominated by a prominent, downwards-sweeping shoulder line that links the bonnet to the rear of the car, under which sit separate “power lines” over the front and rear wheels. The window line, on the other hand, sweeps upwards to meet the rear spoiler. Genesis says that the G-Matrix motif in the lights, as well as the design of the large wheels, are inspired by diamonds that are lit up.

Inside, the minimalist aesthetic is claimed to be inspired by the open space apparent in South Korean architecture. The dashboard is bisected by slim full-width air vents, under which sits a tall centre console with touch-based climate controls and a Jaguar-style rotating gear selector. On top of this dashboard, you’ll find a very wide freestanding centre display; a two-spoke steering wheel is also fitted.

No technical details have been released just yet, apart from the fact that the GV80 will come as standard with rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive to be available as an option. The car is expected to be powered by the same 3.3 litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine as the Kia Stinger, which makes 365 hp and 510 Nm of torque. Sales will kick off in its home market later this month, and more details will be released closer to the launch.