In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 9 January 2020 1:51 pm / 6 comments

At last year’s Singapore Motor Show, Motor Image previewed the Subaru Forester e-Boxer, and fast forward a year later, the hybrid model was now gone on sale in the country. There’s only a single 2.0i-S EyeSight Hybrid variant on offer, priced from SG$124,800 (RM378,162) on-the-road including COE.

Visually, the Forester e-Boxer looks pretty much identical to the regular, fifth-generation SUV, with only a few “e-Boxer’ badges to mark it out. Under the bonnet, the model features a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated, direct-injection, four-cylinder boxer engine that makes 150 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The engine is augmented by a 16.7 PS/66 Nm electric motor placed within the Lineartronic CVT, which draws power from a 4.8 Ah lithium-ion battery pack located under the rear boot floor – this is which is recharged via regenerative braking or the engine. Due to the placement of the battery, boot space does take a slight hit, decreasing from 520 to 509 litres.

The rest of the powertrain includes Subaru’s full-time Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with X-Mode and SI Drive modes. In terms of operation, the hybrid SUV is capable of running purely on electricity at low speeds for a short distance, like when initially setting off from a stop.

At medium speeds, the engine and electric motor work together for better efficiency, while at high speeds, only the engine is used to propel the car whilst keeping charging the battery. The system decides when the electric motor is called into action, with no user-selectable modes available.

The Singapore-spec Forester e-Boxer comes as standard with LED headlamps, 18-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, a Panasonic eight-inch head unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), powered front seats, Special X-Mode, seven airbags (front, side, curtain, driver’s knee) and the EyeSight suite of driver assistance systems.