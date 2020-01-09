In Car Reviews, Cars, MINI, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 9 January 2020 6:25 pm / 1 comment

The 2020 MINI John Cooper Works Clubman and Countryman are two of the most potent MINIs money can buy today, and they each get the same fire-breathing B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine as the tyre-shredding JCW GP. We’re talking 306 PS and 450 Nm of torque, circa five-second century sprint times, and a whole lot of drama, traction, and attention.

From the outside, the JCW Countryman is pretty much identical to the older model, but most of the upgrades are mechanical. This includes fitment of a larger turbocharger, a reinforced crankshaft, a redeveloped air intake duct, among other things. Together with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive, the JCW Countryman sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, before maxing out at an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

The JCW Clubman, on the other hand, is based on the facelifted F54 model. As such, it features more visual enhancements, such as the new LED headlights and tail lights, revised cabin, and larger vents to aid cooling. Equipped with the same engine, it does the century sprint in 4.9 seconds, but the two feel equally as rapid out in the real world.

If you strip away the brute from the equation, both cars feel every bit a MINI, from cabin design to onboard gadgetries and connectivity functions. The question is, are they too hardcore for the masses? Well, find out what we think of it in this video review.

