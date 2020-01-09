In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 9 January 2020 7:07 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia, together with newly-appointed dealer-partner Sime Darby Swedish Auto, have unveiled a new 3S Centre at the Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara. The four-storey facility is apparently built to the Volvo Retail Experience standards, and even features a Virtual Reality studio.

Designed to deliver a “contemporary luxury experience,” the showroom floor is located at the ground floor, whereas the service centre and car detailing area are spread across the second and third floors. A wheel alignment and balancing zone is located on the fourth floor.

Once opened, the facility will be the first fully air-conditioned workshop in Malaysia, staffed with 18 technicians to oversee aftersales operations. There are 14 service bays, two of which are specifically for RATC (Reception At The Counter) Bays. All customer parking spots will get an individual charger, too.

Volvo Ara Damansara is located at Block 6, Sime Darby Motors City, 6 Jalan PJU 1A/7, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. The showroom opens from 8.30 am to 6 pm on weekdays, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, and 10 am to 6 pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The service centre, meanwhile, opens from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on weekdays, and from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturdays. For additional enquiries, customers can call 03-76233200. The 3S centre will be officially launched on February 20, 2020.