In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 10 January 2020 11:12 am / 5 comments

The monorail system in Putrajaya is expected to be complete before 2025, said federal territories minister Khalid bin Abdul Samad. The monorail project was one of the government’s main focal points for upgrading the transportation system in the administrative capital, as well as to attract more visitors to the area, the minister was quoted as saying in a Bernama report.

“After 25 years, one of the unfinished development projects in Putrajaya is the monorail project so we are focusing on reviving the project as the infrastructure including the bridge and tunnel have been left hanging,” Khalid said. A new line will be included in the project following discussions with the transport ministry, he said.

The project will ‘stick to the original plan’ but the line will be connected to Kajang, Bangi and Cyberjaya, and it will be integrated with the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system and the Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR), the federal territories minister noted.

The monorail construction project, including the request for proposal (RFP) process is to be initiated by the transport ministry as the project would extend into Cyberjaya, Kajang and Bangi, the latter under the jurisdiction of the Selangor state government, Khalid said.

Shelved in 2004 due to budget constraints, a proposal was tabled to the Economic Council in 2016, which initially was estimated to see completion in 2021 if it was approved. The MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya line is expected to be complete in 2022, though MRT Corp had been tasked to reduce costs by 24%.