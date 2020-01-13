In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 January 2020 12:16 pm / 0 comments

Perhaps signalling Honda Racing Corporation’s (HRC) intent to get serious about the World Super Championship (WSBK) and more pointedly, the Suzuka 8-Hours, the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R SP, Honda’s flagship superbike, has been launched in Malaysia. Pricing for the CBR1000RR-R SP is RM198,800 sans road tax, insurance and registration.

While some may balk at the high asking price for a superbike, be reminded that HRC’s other flagship superbike, the MotoGP based RC213V-S, retails in Malaysia for RM1.1 million. This makes the CBR1000RR-F SP at RM198,800 and its primary competition in the Malaysia market, the Ducati Panigale V4 R at RM299,000, the Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory at RM159,000 and the BMW Motorrad HP4 Race at RM521,000, look positively pedestrian.

Obviously, Honda is asking you to pay a lot of money for this track focused machine and the rider gets a commensurate level of technology and goodies. The short-stroke inline-four revs up into the stratosphere, producing 213 hp at 14,500 rpm and 112.7 Nm of torque at 12,500 rpm.

Shown recently in Malaysia, the CBR1000RR-R SP naturally comes with a full suite of electronic riding aids and second-generation Ohlins Smart-EC suspension. Launch control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, sport and track mode ABS control amongst others are standard, as is a Showa electronic steering damper managed by the six-axis inertial management unit (IMU).

Drawing on stylings cues from MotoGP, the CBR1000RR-R features winglets incorporated into the fairing reduces the bike’s tendency to wheelie and improves braking stability by adding downforce. Brembo does the braking for the CBR1000RR-R with Stylema four-piston callipers in front grab 330 mm discs – an increase of 10 mm from the previous model CBR1000RR.

Inside the cockpit, a five-inch full-colour TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information the rider needs, with changes to engine and suspension configuration made using a four-way switch on the left handlebar pod. Available only in Grand Prix Red, the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R can be purchased from all Honda Big Wing dealers in Malaysia.