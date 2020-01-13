In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 January 2020 3:14 pm / 0 comments

Alongside the Malaysian launch of the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R superbike, Honda Big Wing also released four new models in its touring range, the 2020 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing tourer and three variants of the 2020 Honda CRF1100L adventure-tourer. Pricing for the GL1800 is RM208,800 while the base model CRF1100L Africa Twin is priced at RM98,888.

Meanwhile, the Adventure Sports version of the CRF1100L Africa Twin has a price tag of RM111,888 for the manual model with the DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) sporting a price of RM117,888. All prices do not include road tax, insurance and registration.

As Honda’s “Big Wing” the GL1800 Gold Wing has been eponymous with motorcycle grand touring since the days of the GL1000 back in the 70s. In its latest iteration, the Gold Wing still carries the flat-six mill that made its first appearance in the GL1500, now producing 124.7 hp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm from 1,833 cc.

Naturally, rider comfort is the Gold Wing’s raison d’etre and this is achieved with the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The seven-speed gearbox with reverse has shorter ratios in the bottom gears to reduce drivetrain lash at low speed and wider spacing in the higher gears for minimal vibration at highway speeds.

Four ride modes are available to the Gold Wing rider – Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain. Not just affecting power delivery through measuring the ratio between throttle twist and throttle butterfly opening, the GL1800’s ride modes also dictate how braking force is distributed as well as the suspension settings.

Apple Car Play, smartphone connectivity and navigation is standard equipment on the GL1800 Gold Wing as is Honda’s Smart Key which allows for keyless opening of panniers and trunk. For Malaysia, the 2020 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing is only available in the DCT-equipped Tour version in Pearl Glare White.

For the overland rider, Honda offers the CRF1100L in not one, not two, but three versions in the Malaysian market. The 1,084 cc parallel-twin comes with several upgrades for 2020, chief among these being the bump in displacement, now good for 100.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and 105 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm compared to the 93 hp and 99 Nm of the previous 998 cc CRF1000L Africa Twin.

Power is now 7% more at the top with 6% more torque, enhanced with a variable exhaust valve for better engine response through the rev range. Joining the existing Tour, Gravel and Urban ride modes is Off-Road, which, along with two user customisable modes, gives the rider a total of five options and the new three level wheelie control.

Weight takes a drop in 2020 for the CRF1000L by 5 kg with the lighter revised frame design coming with a bolt-on sub-frame and swingarm derived from the unit used on the CRF450R. Standard for the Africa Twin is Apple Car Play, Bluetooth connectivity, LED DRLs and cruise control with a 6.5-inch TFT-LCD touch screen instrument panel in the cockpit.

For the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports which shares the same frame and engine as the CRF1100L Africa Twin, differences are a larger fuel tank – 24.8-litres versus 18.8-litres – and weight, with the Africa Twin Adventure Sports coming in at 240 kg for the manual and 250 kg for the DCT, compared against 226 kg for the manual gearbox Africa Twin base version.

Showa electronic suspension (SHOWA EERA) is used on the Adventure Sports, giving 230 mm and 220 mm of wheel travel front and rear respectively, while the Africa Twin base version has the same amount of suspension travel but uses Showa upside-down forks and Showa monoshock. Wheel sizes are the same across all three Africa Twin models, 21-inches in front and 18-inches at the rear with seat height being adjustable between 810 mm and 830 mm off the ground.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing