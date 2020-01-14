In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 14 January 2020 12:56 pm / 0 comments

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will add a further two train sets for the new Electric Train Service (ETS) line in order to fulfil greater demand expected in the coming Chinese New Year festive season, said transport minister Anthony Loke. The added service volume will be prepared for the KL Sentral-Butterworth, Padang Besar route, he said.

The two new ETS train sets have been approved for a period of five days from January 20 to 24 for the KL Sentral – Butterworth, Padang Besar route, and from January 27 to 31 for the Butterworth, Padang Besar – KL Sentral route, the transport minister was quoted as saying by Bernama.

There are 12,480 standard seats and 1,440 business class seats for the ETS line, and tickets are now available to purchase. Meanwhile, KTM will be implementing ‘Flexi-Fare’ where the fare rates are determined by the passenger’s choice of journey, which will enable them to plan their rail travels according to their preferences.

Flexi-fare tickets will go on sale from tomorrow (January 15) for journeys between March 1 and 31.