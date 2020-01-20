In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 January 2020 10:56 am / 0 comments

After its launching in Vietnam last December, the 2020 Honda Air Blade has been launched in ASEAN neighbour Philippines, priced at 109,900 peso (RM8,775). While Vietnam gets both the 125 cc and 150 cc versions of the Air Blade priced at the equivalent of RM7,330 and RM10,035 respectively, the Phillipines only gets the larger capacity model, reports Top Gear Philippines.

The Air Blade was previously in Boon Siew Honda’s (BSH) Malaysia catalogue but quietly bowed about a year or so ago with little news of a replacement. Currently, BSH has the Honda Vario 150 at RM7,199 and the Honda PCX and PCX Hybrid, priced at RM10,999 and RM13,499, respectively, in the 150 cc scooter class.

Coming with a 150 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill, the Air Blade in 150 form puts out 12.9 hp at 8,500 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi. Rolling on 14-inch wheels, power gets to the ground via automatic transmission and belt drive.

Fuel for the Air Blade is stored in a 4.4-litre tank and there is a 22-litre storage compartment under the seat that can hold two open-face or one full-face helmet. LED headlights are a feature of the 2020 Air Blade, as is the tail light and integrated turn signals, with new, slightly longer DRLs.

The instrument panel is a monochrome LCD unit with large numerals giving a clear display. Coming as standard equipment on the Air Blade is keyless start, USB charger and idling stop with deliveries to Honda dealers in the Philippines expected to begin in March 2020.