In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 January 2020 3:29 pm / 1 comment

More Honda two-wheeler news, this time from Malaysia’s neighbour across the Straits of Malacca, Indonesia, where the 2020 Honda BeAT scooter was recently uneveiled. Coming in two variants and nine colour schemes for 2020, the BeAT scooter is priced at 16.45 million rupiah (RM4,892) for the CBS version and 17.15 million rupiah (RM5,097) and 17.25 million rupiah (RM5,127) for the CBS-ISS in base and Deluxe versions, respectively..

The BeAT has proven to be a sales success in Indonesia since its launch in 2008 with over 17 million sold and for 2020 comes with an all-new frame and engine. For the engine, the Euro 3, SOHC, 109.5 cc, single-cylinder, eSP engine produces 8.8 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, fed by PGM-Fi.

Fuel economy features strongly for this urban scooter targeted at the young rider, with Honda claiming a fuel consumption figure of 1.65 litre per 100 km for the ACG-starter equipped engine. With fuel carried in a 4.2-litre tank, this theoretically gives the BeAT a range of 254 km, based on the ECE R40 test method.

Under the seat is a 12-litre storage compartment for the rider’s miscellaneous items while a USB charging port is found in the right side of the front cowl. CSS is Honda’s Combi Brake System which increases rider confidence during hard braking while ISS is its Idling Stop System.

Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc brake on the 14-inch front wheel while the rear 14-incher uses a drum brake. Suspension uses telescopic forks in front and monoshock at the back.

Seat height on the BeAT is set at 740 mm while the entire package weighs 89 kg, making the BeAT accessible to all riders. Inside the cockpit is an LCD instrument panel while the BeAT Street variant comes with a larger panel with LED headlights making its debut.

For the Honda BeAT CBS version, there are four colour options – Dance White, Techno Blue White, Hard Rock Black, and Funk Red Black. Meanwhile the BeAT CBS-ISS comes in Garage Black, Electro Blue Black dan Fusion Magenta Black with two colour options for the BeAT Deluxe – Deluxe Black and Deluxe Silver.