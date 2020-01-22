In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 22 January 2020 10:33 am / 0 comments

PLUS Malaysia has announced that it will close all toll plaza reload facilities on the entry lanes on its highways from January 22 to February 3. The highway concessionaire said the move, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and long queues at toll plazas, will facilitate a smoother traffic flow during the upcoming Chinese New Year 2020 celebrations.

During this festive season, PLUS is expecting daily traffic volume to increase from the usual 1.7 million vehicles to two million vehicles, with higher traffic expected during peak periods on January 22, 23, 24, 27, 28 and 31 and February 1.

It has advised motorists to ensure that their Touch ‘n Go (TnG) cards have sufficient balance before starting their journey, stating that traffic flow at major toll plazas will be hugely disrupted if highway customers fail to have sufficient balance in their TnG cards.

Motorists can top-up their cards at 11,000 reload centres throughout the country, including TnG spots located at 34 selected petrol stations along the PLUS highway and also 67 self-service kiosks located at selected rest and service areas, lay-bys and toll plazas. Reload services are also available at PLUS customer service centres at selected toll plazas.

Earlier this week, PLUS issued a CNY travel time advisory schedule for motorists planning to utilise the North-South Expressway (NSE) during the festive period.