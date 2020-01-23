In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 23 January 2020 4:13 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced a 2.4% year-on-year increase in Mitsubishi Triton sales with 5,792 units shifted in 2019. Sounds ordinary by itself, but the result is on the back of a 21% decline in the pick-up truck segment last year.

MMM claims that the Triton was the only truck range to have shown positive growth in 2019, and Mitsubishi’s market share in the class has grown from 3.8% to 16.5%. No prizes for guessing which model is the most important for the brand in Malaysia – the Triton contributed 71.2% of MMM’s overall business last year.

“MMM will continue to provide the best-handling pick-up truck from our flagship model, the Triton Adventure X to the Triton Quest 4×2 in order to meet our customer’s daily work and leisure requirements. We are confident of achieving our Triton sales target and that MMM will provide top-notch customer service to all its customers,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, CEO of MMM.

He also pointed to Mitsubishi’s top ranking in the JD Power 2019 Malaysia Customer Service Index (CSI) Mass Market Study. The brand has been No.1 for the second consecutive year. The company also came in second in the 2019 JD Power Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study.

Partly explaining the Triton’s strong sales showing is the early timing of the launch of the facelifted truck, which made its debut in January, giving MMM almost a full year’s contribution. The refreshed truck comes with a much bolder Dynamic Shield face, and the whole range (except for the workhorse Quest) now comes with the 181 PS/430 Nm 2.4L MIVEC turbodiesel and six speeds.

In November last year, MMM upgraded the Triton Adventure X range topper and the Triton AT Premium with more equipment, and launched the facelifted version of the Triton Quest low rider. The limited edition Triton Knight surfaced in December.

The Triton boasts the best factory warranty in the truck segment, which is 200,000 km or five years.

