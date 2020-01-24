In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 January 2020 4:18 pm / 0 comments

In a presentation in Bologno, Italy, Ducati Corse unveiled the 2020 Ducati Desmosedici GP20 in Mission Winnow Ducati Team colours. Ridden by Andrea Dovizioso (#04) and Danilo Petrucci (#9), this year’s Desmosedici GP20 comes in red with black and chrome accents.

Last year’s racing season saw Dovizioso come in second in the world championship standing with 269 points and two race wins. Team mate Petrucci was sixth in the championship with 176 points and one race win.

For 2020, Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse general manager, said the team is still not satisfied. “We can’t say that we are completely satisfied as our ultimate goal remains the same: winning the championship title. 2020 will be even more intense and demanding with 20 races scheduled in the calendar, and our rivals will be even more competitive,” said Dall’Igna.

Speaking about Ducati’s racing efforts and the trickle down effect on Ducati’s road-going performance machines, Ducati Motor Holdings chief executive officer Claudio Domenicali said racing is a fundamental part of the company’s DNA and will remain so. “If we sum the R&D done for the production line, for racing and the assets needed to produce new models, the global Ducati R&D is worth more than 10% of the revenue,” commented Domenciali on Ducati’s investment in racing technology.

The Desmosedici GP20 will make its debut at Sepang International Circuit on February 7 to 9 for the official MotoGP test. The 2020 Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix will be held on the weekend of November 1.