24 January 2020

Diesel variants of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Suzuki Vitara have been found to break EU emission rules and must be fixed, or both models will face a sales ban in Europe. This is according to the Dutch road authority (RDW), acting as the reference regulator for across the European Union, reported by Reuters.

The RDW said that Jeep has developed a software fix for the issue and that it had ordered the FCA brand to recall the Grand Cherokee across Europe to roll it out. It added Suzuki had yet to find a credible solution for the Vitara.

“Suzuki must come with adequate improvement measures or the RDW will begin the process of revoking its European type approval,” the RDW said in a statement, adding it had also started the process of revoking approval for the Jeep Grand Cherokee as a “precautionary measure.”

The RDW said it found that both the Grand Cherokee and Vitara had used “prohibited emissions strategies” that led the cars to emit higher levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) on the road than under testing conditions. This sounds like Volkswagen’s Dieselgate and indeed regulators worldwide have been testing diesel models since the German giant admitted in 2015 that it used illegal software to cheat US emissions tests.

Separately, Autocar India reports that Suzuki will remove the Jimny from its European range because the small 4×4 won’t meet new EU emission regulations slated to take effect from 2021. Carmakers must maintain a certain average C02 level across the fleet, and the Jimny apparently drags down the average too much for Suzuki.

Word is that there’s a loophole and the popular model will return to the continent as a “commercial vehicle” with no rear seats and small interior changes next year. CVs play by different rules.