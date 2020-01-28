In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 January 2020 12:58 pm / 0 comments

Scheduled to hit the European market in March is the 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro, its pair of retro-styled do-anything motorcycles. Presenting more of a mid-model update than a revised machine, the Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro now come with a new two-tone paint scheme called “Ocean Drive” with Malaysia market release expected in the third quarter of 2020.

The frame on the Scrambler 1100 Pro now comes in black, as does the sub-frame and aluminium side covers. The twin exhaust pipes exit on the right side and the rear mudguard is tucked in closer to the seat to give the 2020 Scrambler 1100 a tidier back end, along with a black metal ‘X’ inside the headlight for that 70’s retro dirt racer look.

For the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro, it is differentiated from the base Scrambler 1100 Pro by the use of Ohlins suspension front and rear while the Pro uses a Marzocchi fork and Kayaba monoshock. The Sport Pro also uses low-rise handlebars and cafe racer type bar end mirrors while both the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro come with a seat clad in a new seat cover material for increased comfort.

Motive power for the Scrambler 1100 comes in the form of an air-cooled V-twin displacing 1,079 cc, producing 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. Riding aids include Ducati Traction Control developed specifically for the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro as well as cornering ABS and three ride modes – Active, City and Journey.

Fuel is carried inside a 15-litre tank and seat height is 810 mm for the Scrambler 1100 Pro with wet weight claimed to be 206 kg. Braking is done by Brembo with radial-mount Monobloc M4.32 four-piston callipers grabbing 320 mm diameter discs in front.

In Malaysia, the current model 2019 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special is priced at RM85,900 while the Scrambler 1100 Sport goes for RM89,900. Also available is the base model Ducati Scrambler 1100 at RM79,900 and all prices do not include road tax, insurance and registration with Ducati Malaysia offering a RM10,888 rebate on all Scrambler 1100 models till February 15.