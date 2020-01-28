In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 28 January 2020 3:06 pm / 1 comment

The next-generation W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been spotted undergoing winter tests once again, although this time the prototype unit seems to have shed some camouflage wrap, revealing sections of the radiator grille, roof, and beautiful production LED tail lights.

The projector LED headlights also appear to be production versions, with the DRLs mounted on top. A second test mule remains clad with a generic mesh grille, though the centre features a large cutout, presumably for sensors relating to the driver assistance systems.

Sources say while exterior dimensions will look largely the same as the outgoing W205 model, some changes will be made to the MRA2 rear-wheel drive platform to improve passenger space. Those modifications is also said to accommodate the automaker’s latest plug-in hybrid system which comprises a larger, more energy-dense battery pack.

In terms of engine offerings, the new C-Class will be offered with a range of inline four- and six-cylinder engines, which includes petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrids options. Range-topping AMG models are a given, but it remains to be seen if those will continue getting the M178 4.0 litre V8 mills.

As with the current model, the W206 range will get coupe, convertible and estate body styles, but interestingly sources point to a new All-Terrain version of the C-Class wagon. Besides the roomier cabin, the compact executive sedan will get the latest MBUX system, a full digital dashboard, and a range of connectivity systems with smartphone integration.