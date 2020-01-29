In Bugatti, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 29 January 2020 10:25 am / 1 comment

In a time where downsizing is the norm, Bugatti’s venerated 8.0 litre W16 quad-turbo engine is perhaps the last of its kind. According to Bugatti boss Stephan Winkelmann, the W16 engine still has some life in it, Autocar reports.

Winkelmann acknowledged that the company may dip its hands into a pool of other engines from within the Volkswagen Group, but made a point to say that the “mission for Bugatti is a different one” compared to other brands in the family.

When speaking about its hypercars, Winkelmann said: “The W16 has, in my opinion, an opportunity for the future. It’s a USP which is not diminishing in value.” He also said that VW Group boss Herbert Diess “knows the value of a W16 engine.” The Bugatti boss opined that if the internal combustion engine lasts another decade, then it will “be the last of a kind, and the last of a kind means it is a collectible.”

“If there is hybridisation, the battery will be replaced but it won’t be original. The internal combustion engine is something that will grow in value. People are buying Bugattis because they want to enjoy the ultimate performance but also – and this is legitimate – because it’s an investment,” he added.

“The EB110 is skyrocketing. And Veyrons are going up. I don’t have to be a wizard to forecast that this will happen to the Chiron and therefore, I’m committing to the fact that this is the way to go for the hyper sportscar in the next decade.”

To recap, the 8.0 litre 16-cylinder engine in the Chiron makes up to 1,600 PS in Super Sport guise, and the engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel-drive system as standard. That’s enough for the hypercar to clinch the world record top speed (Vmax) of 490.484 km/h (304.773 mph).