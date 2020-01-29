The government will introduce heavier penalties for offences related to reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the road transport act is set to be reviewed and amended to increase the existing penalties for such offences, The Star reports.
He said that the matter received serious attention in today’s cabinet meeting, and the amendments could be tabled in parliament as early as the second sitting in June or July this year.
“The cabinet agreed in principle for the transport minister to review and amend the existing provisions and tighten laws concerning driving under the influence and reckless driving. We will be having discussions with stakeholders including the police and the attorney-general’s chambers to seek their views on enforcement and laws,” he said.
Loke said that provisions that will be reviewed include the prescribed limit of alcohol content, with current law permitting up to 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. “However, the international limit set by the WHO (World Health Organisation) is 50 mg in 100 ml of blood, so we feel this needs to be reviewed,” he said.
At present, those found driving in an intoxicated state beyond the permissible level can be jailed up to ten years and fined up to RM20,000.
He added that Section 41 of the road transport act, which concerns reckless and dangerous driving resulting in fatal accidents, will also be reviewed. Presently, those found guilty for reckless driving and causing death as a result of that can be jailed up to 10 years and fined a maximum of RM20,000, and also banned from driving for at least three years.
“We need to re-look at existing provisions and ensure those who are found guilty of reckless driving will receive more appropriate punishment,” he said. In July 2018, Loke had said that the ministry was planning a review of the existing provisions, but to date, no changes have been made to current laws.
Good move. Pls implement asap..
We must ban selling of alcohol drinks after 10PM.
Dear Minister,
It is good but do you know that most drivers do not understand the traffic rules ( priority of right of way ) that causes the most accidents in junctions and roundabouts for example
1) the right of way for car in the main road incoming and suddenly a car dash out from the secondary road hoping the incoming will stop and there goes an accident ..so how?
2) Cars that are double park along the roads in shoplots and residential houses with no enforcement after 5 pm onwards and leaving no room for two way traffic to move freely causing an expected accident. So how and when can you solved this issue??
Furthermore,
1) Motorcycles plying along highway like in Federal Highway and Kesas and not using designated motorcycle lanes . These riders ride hell of fast in ziz zaz without observing and following behind vehicles
2) Motorcycles skipping red lights and riding on opposite direction of one way traffic.. ?? where is the the Enforcement officers and just closing eyes .. do not see any heavy fines table in parliament for these reckless and not traffic law abiding riders … Road Enforcements not doing their job properly , what say you?? in areas like , Bangsar ,Setapak , Cheras , Jalan Tun Perak & Pekeliling , Puchong, Bukit jalil and so on..
You had not taken or implement any new actions on those not traffic law abiding motorcyclist till now that is causing danger and accident to other road users ..
Ah LOKE, biler U mau saman KAPCAI yg x pakai laluan MOTOR ?
how about compulsory annual screening to large vehicles like truck drivers?
Penalty is not preventing, our MP’s mind is so narrow, the important is preventing, put up rules to make sure drivers are fit to drive dude!!
The only thing our low standard MP is penalty (same with wasting time in the color of the shoes and not SOLVING the problem)
Useless as there’s little to no enforcement. I reported quite a few cases to JPJ but I don’t even know if they did take action against the offender.
But motorbike riders are exempted even if they beat red lights, ride under influence of drugs, no license and road tax and no insurance, reckless riding between cars even during jams….
What is the point if you keep giving discounts? Nobody will respect the law la brother
Do first then talk, dumb Loke. In the first place you allowed superdark tinting so how would police or JPJ catch those who drink and drive recklessly? Put up roadblocks at every junction? Use brainlah Loke!
There are many drivers have color blindness on the road thanks to guarantee pass package they took last time.
There are also many drivers with poor eyesight driving on the road.
Yes please! Also please impose higher punishments for motorcyclists who breaks the law. Beating traffic lights, ride irresponsibly on lanes they shouldn’t be in and illegal modification or unworthy/unsafe condition of their bike on our roads. Please do something with our traffic enforcements, get them out rather than sit in the office all day gaji buta
If more people would drive the new Bezza with NA/NT safety technology, accidents would drop 87%.
we should have these drunk drivers to be jailed for life at minimum
Perhaps we should put more effort improve our driving lessons and licensing procedure, tighten the licensing requirements!
i recommend death penalty
Heavier penalties? After that, end of year got 30% discount! What a joke!